Updates for Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds now available via Jabra Sound+ App

Earlier at CES in January 2024, Jabra unveiled a series of experience-enhancing updates for its newest Elite wireless earbuds, the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10. These updates, accessible through the Jabra Sound+ app, are now live, promising to not only elevate audio quality but also enhance overall functionality and usability.

Elite 10: Elevating call quality

Jabra's Elite 10, known for its exceptional comfort, receives a significant boost in sound quality with new AI-based distractor suppression algorithms. These algorithms specifically target the reduction of noise in the human voice frequency range, effectively cancelling out voices from the surrounding environment. This enhancement translates to superior call quality, ensuring clear and uninterrupted conversations even in bustling settings such as offices, restaurants, and busy streets.

Moreover, Jabra introduces Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) during calls for the Elite 10, further enhancing the call experience. Users can now enjoy up to 2X better background voice blocking, optimising call clarity and reducing distractions during important conversations.

Elite 8 Active: Enhanced toughness and performance

Jabra's Elite 8 Active, renowned for its durability, now boasts improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and hear-through capabilities specifically designed for windy conditions. This enhancement comes through a software upgrade leveraging dual-microphone technology to detect wind noise more effectively. With this update, both external microphones work in tandem to accurately detect varying wind levels, ensuring smoother transitions to wind mode and a more seamless user experience.

These enhancements not only improve the music listening experience but also enhance awareness during outdoor activities such as running or working out, providing users with a more immersive and enjoyable audio experience.

Hassle-free updates for all users

The updates for both Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 are seamlessly delivered via the Jabra Sound+ app, available to both existing and new users through a hassle-free over-the-air update at no additional cost. This commitment to continuous improvement underscores Jabra's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the audio experience for users across diverse environments and activities.