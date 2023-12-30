The Upgraded SPanel by ScalaHosting Is Charting a New Course Toward an Efficient and Streamlined Hosting Experience

ScalaHosting’s Revolutionary SPanel Update Takes a User-Centric Approach By Offering an Upgraded DNS Editor, Cloudflare Integration, Firewall Manager, and Much More.

SPanel, the ultimate all-in-one cloud management platform developed by ScalaHosting, has launched its latest ground-breaking update. This significant enhancement promises an array of innovative features designed to cater to diverse user needs while elevating the hosting experience to unprecedented levels. Each feature is meticulously crafted to surpass user expectations, fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes efficiency, security, and user-friendliness.

"This update is a culmination of our commitment to our users, shaped by their invaluable feedback. It's a leap forward in hosting management, making it seamless and efficient," remarked a representative of the ScalaHosting Team.

Firewall Manager: Offering Enhanced Security

One of the standout additions is the Firewall Manager, an intuitive tool empowering users to whitelist or block IPs effortlessly. Designed for both technical and non-technical users, this feature ensures heightened security measures. Its user-friendly interface eliminates the need for intricate technical knowledge, ensuring that any website owner, regardless of their tech proficiency, can implement stringent access controls effortlessly.

Enhanced DNS Editor & Cloudflare Integration

The DNS editor has also undergone a major transformation, now offering more than just basic functionalities. Seamlessly integrated with Cloudflare, users can access a suite of essential features directly from the SPanel interface. This integration streamlines tasks like CDN cache purging, DDoS protection activation, and IP obfuscation for enhanced security.

File Manager Redefines Efficiency

The star feature of the upgraded file editor is its auto-save function, a game-changer designed to prevent potential data loss during unexpected scenarios.

This editor is designed to empower users, from the ability to increase or decrease text size to specific lines in files to utilizing over a hundred keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, with customizable layout options and support for multiple programming languages, users can tailor their coding environment to suit their exact requirements.

Reinvented Backup Management

The new and improved Backup Management system within the SPanel is aimed at enhancing data security by means of encryption. With improved manual backup options, users can effortlessly restore specific data, manage backup lifetimes, and download files securely.

The backup lifetime management feature enables users to set expiration dates for backups, eliminating unnecessary clutter and efficiently allocating storage resources.

WordPress Manager & Joomla 5 Integration

A further enhancement to the WordPress Manager now caters to diverse user needs, offering malware scanning and performance reports.

The introduction of staging capabilities, a game-changing feature, allows users to create a clone of their WordPress site for testing and experimentation. This facilitates seamless modifications and updates without impacting the live site.

Moreover, providing performance reports within the WordPress Manager offers users valuable insights into their site's speed and efficiency. This detailed overview enables users to optimize their websites for enhanced user experience and better search engine rankings.

Additionally, the integration of Joomla 5 with a CLI installer simplifies deployment and management, reducing complexities and potential errors associated with manual installations.

Expanded Email Management & Server Settings

Efficiency in email management is heightened in this update, with quicker creation and enhanced functionality. With expedited email creation, users can now establish new accounts swiftly and efficiently.

Simultaneously, the expanded server settings allow users to fine-tune settings according to their specific preferences, ranging from customization of server-related parameters to adjusting email configurations.

Flexible Hosting Options

SPanel remains dedicated to delivering a hassle-free website management experience. They currently offer two convenient options to meet the diverse needs of their users.

The SPanel comes as a complimentary feature with any of ScalaHosting's managed VPS plans, providing users with a straightforward and cost-effective solution. Alternatively, for those utilizing different hosting providers, SPanel can be acquired separately by purchasing a license from SPanel.io. This dual approach allows users to enjoy SPanel's user-friendly features and enhancements, regardless of their hosting provider.

Conclusion

As the latest SPanel update gradually rolls out across the Cloud Network, it marks the beginning of a new era in hosting technology. This update, shaped by invaluable user feedback, signifies a collaborative journey toward redefining hosting excellence. Together, users and Spanel are set to push boundaries and craft a hosting experience that exceeds expectations.

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Rusev ScalaHosting

Email: Send Email

Organization: ScalaHosting

Address: 415 Fountain Side Dr. Raduchevi

Phone: +214 306 6818

Website: https://www.scalahosting.com/



