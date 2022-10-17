Uphold Cutlery Global Crowdfunding Campaign Launches Unparalleled Sustainable Design for Pocket Cutlery : Small but Mighty, BPA-free, Cradle-to-Cradle

Eric Tong graduated with a Graduate Diploma in Architecture from The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL in 2004. Having worked for renowned late architects Zaha Hadid and Future Systems, Eric developed a passion in industrial design. He is devoted to design innovation and in the eight years since his studio's establishment, his work won multiple international awards, including the Good Design, Good Design Singapore, IF, Design For Asia, Golden Pin, and Perspective A&D Trophy Awards. In 2015 he received the Perspective 40 Under 40 Award of which he was celebrated as one of the most influential designers of the future.



Eric and Chris Lim co-founded Uphold Living in 2020, focusing on the design and development of sustainable lifestyle products. The Uphold Cup gained recognition in the HKDA Global Design Awards 2018.



Besides his ventures, Eric serves as a design and innovation consultant. In 2015 he was invited to advise Audi on its AIR (Audi Innovation Research) Programme.



Eric is a Council Member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (HK Chapter), and served as an Executive Committee Member of the Hong Kong Designers Association. Eric engages himself in research and teaching in parallel to his practice of design. In 2016 he was awarded Best Design Educator from the Hong Kong Designer Association. Eric was adjunct lecturer of Architecture at the Hong Kong University SPACE and lecturer of Innovative Furniture Design at the Hong Kong Design Institute.

