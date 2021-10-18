UPowr, WWF call on the PM to unblock Australia's destiny as Renewable Energy Superpower

SYDNEY, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct 31, all eyes will be on Glasgow for COP26, the most significant climate conference since the series' inception.

All of us at UPowr ultimately work to drive the electrification of 'dirty energy' systems, and help accelerate the world beyond net zero emissions. That's why we're proud to be a WWF Renewables Nation Business Champion. We've joined WWF-Australia and over other 100 Australian businesses calling on the Australian Government to harness the unique opportunities Australia has to become a world-leading renewable energy export superpower.

Together, we're issuing a collective open letter to the Prime Minister, Minister Dan Tehan and Minister Angus Taylor, to demonstrate the demand from the Australian business community to see our federal government act on climate through a concerted effort to unblock Australia's global renewable energy opportunity.

COP26 could be a history-defining moment for Australia, and a legacy moment for our Prime Minister - if only he could see the opportunity. We want the Australian Government to step up at COP26 and announce the vision, policies and investment we need to position ourselves as a world-leading renewable energy exporter.

The greatest innovation challenge of our time is also Australia's greatest opportunity

The first solar cell was invented here, in Australia. Now, it's our opportunity to lead the way.

A range of research has strongly suggested that investing in the renewable energy export opportunity could grow Australia's economy by up to $333 Billion per year, creating hundreds of thousands of new local jobs -- especially in regional areas.

Australian startups like UPowr are building the software to enable renewable and climate tech industries to flourish. We see the opportunity clearly, and we know how our business, the technology, energy and financial sectors will benefit directly from a strong and supported focus on renewable energy.

That's why we support WWF-Australia in calling on our leaders to make Australia the world's leading exporter of renewable energy by 2030. We encourage other Australian businesses to join us.

About UPowr:

UPowr is an Australian climate tech startup with a mission to help drive electrification and accelerate the global transition to an electrified energy system.

We enable businesses to accelerate a world beyond net zero with our built-for-purpose software, making it easy to design, deploy and manage clean energy systems at scale.