Urban Tiller Bags Investment from Top Angel Investors

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Tiller , a Singaporean farm-to-table agtech startup, has received backing from Carbon Graphite, a Singapore-based investor, in their pre-seed investment round. This ongoing investment round, open for subscription until the end of May, has also attracted other high-profile individual and corporate investors in Singapore and abroad and is set to be significantly oversubscribed.

Launched in September 2020, Urban Tiller's vision closely aligns with Singapore's '30by30' vision of locally producing at least 30 percent of Singapore's nutritional needs. By connecting Singaporean farms directly to households, restaurants and supermarkets, Urban Tiller fills a key gap in the Singaporean farm-to-table landscape. Urban Tiller's promise of delivering fresh produce within 8 hours of harvest is fast creating a new appreciation of locally grown vegetables among consumers and generating better value for Singapore's urban farmers.

Already operating in 2 cities (Singapore and Hyderabad, India), Urban Tiller is growing rapidly month-on-month and aims to expand to 10 more cities in the Asia-Pacific region in the next two years.

Urban Tiller's integrated Grow-Move-Delight (GMD) business stack, combined with an ecommerce business model allows for demand-driven vegetable farming in urban and suburban high-tech farms and delivery to customers within 8 hours of harvest. In just a few months, Urban Tiller has hundreds of happy customers with high ratings for product quality and customer satisfaction. Urban Tiller is also working with more than 15 farms in Singapore, helping them reach customers directly and also investing in production.

"This investment from such high quality investors is further validation of our business model and gives us even more motivation to continue serving our customers with the widest assortment of fresh vegetables. We are not just about fresh vegetables, we are about fresh and healthy lifestyles.", said the company's CEO Jolene Lum . You can hear more from Jolene also in her interview with MoneyFM 89.3 , and Interseed on Urban Tiller's focus on impact.

"We are building one of the most sophisticated urban farm-to-table platforms in the world and this new investment will help us further develop our tech-enabled GMD platform, deepen our expertise in controlled environment farming, offer better product traceability to customers and help us scale fast.", said the company's Co-Founder, Arjun Ayyagari.

Urban Tiller is a portfolio company of RENERGii Ventures [www.renergii.com], a Singaporean venture studio building disruptive, next gen AgFoodTech Startups in Singapore based on circular economy principles.

