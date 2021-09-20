US Airphysio Device For Chronic Bronchitis Therapy/Mucus Clearance Announced

Life Wellness Healthcare, a health and wellness company, announced their range of Airphysio lung treatment devices to assist those who struggle with chronic bronchitis symptoms.

The newly announced multi-award-winning handheld product uses a simple pressurized breathing technology to help expand the lungs and clear mucus from the airways.

For more information about the company’s products, go to https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7FxK

Life Wellness Healthcare is an online health store that specializes in providing innovative health improvement products. Their latest device is relatively simple to use, with most people using it once or twice a day for up to 5 minutes at a time.

Chronic Bronchitis is an illness characterized by a recurring constant ‘wet’ cough that can last from a few months till up to two years. This is because the inflamed airways fill up with mucus and cannot move the phlegm out of the airways as they usually can.

Causes are usually negative lifestyle factors such as smoking or exposure to smoke or dust for long periods. Smoking cigarettes is the leading cause of COPD in people 40 – 65 years of age.

The effectiveness of the product lies in the vibration caused when steadily breathing with slight pressure into the gadget. Used together with medication to reduce inflammation, the device’s vibration can help to loosen the mucus and assist the body to expel it naturally.

The latest announcement is in line with Life Wellness Healthcare’s commitment to providing high-quality lung cleaning and strengthening devices to assist those who experience difficulty with COPD and chronic bronchitis symptoms.

Designed in 2016, the device is manufactured in Australia. Airphysio was developed in response to the need for an updated OPEP device that would effectively assist those with respiratory illnesses.

A satisfied customer said, “I was diagnosed with chronic bronchitis/COPD over a year ago. On my first two tries, I was able to clear up mucus…without Albuterol or any steroids. I did it as directed for 10 minutes and started crying all over again. I was able to clear more mucus than when I’m on the nebulizer. At this moment I can inhale and exhale without coughing.”

Interested parties can find more information about the Airphysio lung support product at https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7FxK

