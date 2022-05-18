US AirPhysio Lung Clearing Device For Chronic Respiratory Disease Relief Updated

—

This announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to helping lung disease sufferers clean mucus out of their lungs with a lightweight device that can improve breathing.

More information is available at https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

People suffering from any form of chronic lung disease can now carry this small, easy-to-use device wherever they go, so it will be available to them whenever needed.

According to the American Lung Association, nearly 37 million Americans live with chronic lung diseases like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis), cystic fibrosis, atelectasis, bronchiectasis, and more. Some of these problems are not diagnosed until they are very advanced because many people think that shortness of breath, a symptom of these diseases, is just part of getting older.

The CDC reports that at nearly seven percent of all deaths in the United States, chronic respiratory diseases are a leading cause.

The American Lung Association explains that respiratory illnesses cause the lungs to become inflamed and thick, destroying the tissue where oxygen is exchanged and decreasing the flow of air, resulting in shortness of breath.

Although COPD is chronic and has no cure, it is treatable. The AirPhysio is a mucus clearing device that can improve the user’s breathing. It uses a natural technology called oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP), which breaks the bond of mucus to the airway wall with vibration and then the positive pressure helps to push mucus out of the body.

This device is drug-free and does not need batteries or liquids. When needed, a person can use it once or twice a day for one to five minutes.

This innovative device can help people with asthma, atelectasis, bronchiectasis, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and more. In addition to the regular device, models for athletes and children are also available.

The AirPhysio is from Australia, but for customers in the U.S. and Canada, it will be shipped from the United States.

A satisfied customer wrote, “This device is simple but very effective. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using it. It sure works.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Contact Info:

Name: Matthew

Email: Send Email

Organization: Life Wellness Healthcare

Address: PO BOX 6662, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486, Australia

Phone: +61-7-3608-5683

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/



Release ID: 89069588

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.