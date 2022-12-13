US Aviation Entrepreneur launches Saayam, a blockchain based social giving app

Founder, President and CEO of US-based aviation software-as-a-service firm EmpowerMX, Dinakara Nagalla, launches a new social giving community app-based platform Saayam.

—

Founder, President and CEO of US-based aviation software-as-a-service firm EmpowerMX, Dinakara Nagalla, launches a new social giving community app-based platform Saayam.

With the world population now higher than ever as it crossed the 8 billion mark, problems and issues faced by humanity are at an all-time high as well. The world needs organisations and people willing to give back to the community more than ever. It is not just a question of basic rights or quality of life, but it is now the question of survival. There has never been a time in history when we need to come together, not as different classes of society or nationalities, but as human beings, to fight for our survival by helping those in need. That is exactly where Saayam comes in.

Dinakara said, “I was fortunate enough to grow up watching how my aunt, Dr. Manga Devi created an ecosystem of relentless giving and infused that idea of giving into many that interacted with her for close to 85 plus glorious years of life. While she never asked me or anyone to “give” for a cause, I naturally got motivated by seeing how her actions make a phenomenal difference in the lives of many underprivileged. If we realise that we always benefit from the actions of others, we will develop the humility to help. To me, it is one of the most important lessons of life, gratitude with humility. We should always use what we have, however limited it may be, to help others, which is why Saayam was created. Saayam is a Telugu word that translates to “Help”, and that’s exactly what the platform aims to do.”

Over the last decade, Dinakara has financially contributed to many social causes globally, including empowering orphans and vulnerable children and shelter for abused women and children. Dinakara adds, “I haven’t done even a small fraction of what I can potentially contribute to; however, it’s all going to change with Saayam. I want to change the way help reaches the needy. It’s just not all about the money. Humanity needs to lend each other a hand. There are many technologies aimed at creating and spending wealth. However, only a fraction of innovations are designed to solve many inequities in the world, and I want to change that as my life’s goal.” “ It has been a decade-long struggle for me on how to make a lasting difference, and this potentially game-changing platform was born out of that struggle”, continued Dinakara.

Saayam is custom-made to be a platform where humanity meets technology. Saayam utilises state-of-the-art technology to get help right into the hands of people that need it efficiently, effectively and optimally. People and organisations can use Saayam to manage, organise and monitor all charitable activities and their impact. With this single cloud-based platform, people can see the impact first-hand by staying connected with each other and participating in the processes together. Saayam also utilizes many state-of-the-art technologies to provide accountability and transparency in all processes, dramatically reducing the possibility of fraud.

While Saayam is designed as a complete community-run platform that can be adapted by people to help or seek help for any social or humanitarian cause in any region of the world, it can also be used by companies as their sole CSR platform. Saayam will start with its own initial fund named “Tulsi Fund”, exclusively for discriminated and shunned groups of people. There is a Sanskrit saying, “tulanaa naasti athaiva tulasi” meaning “that which is incomparable is the tulsi''. Tulsi is a self-purifying, sacred plant, and Sanatana dharma reminds divinity of rejecting prejudice and supporting the weakest of beings. With this ideology in mind, the founder of Saayam, Dinakara Nagalla, created a fund and named it “Tulsi Fund” to symbolise the sacredness and purity of the souls affected and to be benefited from this work. This fund will exclusively contribute to the causes aimed at helping sex trafficking survivors and underage victims to restore their lives through aftercare counselling, shelters, and educational support. This fund will also help support and rehabilitate trafficked underprivileged children fallen prey to modern-day slavery in India.

If you want to make a difference and be a part of an ever-growing community of like-minded individuals, then Saayam is for you. Saayam is taking the next steps towards building a larger community by making the app available in the app store very soon for all mobile platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates:- http://www.saayam.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Dinakara Nagalla

Email: Send Email

Organization: Chetana Foundation

Website: https://www.saayam.com/



Release ID: 89086426

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.