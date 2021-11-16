US Clinicals(R) Launches the 1st Respiratory Virus Defending Health Supplement in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Clinicals®, an award-winning health supplement brand, just announced the launch of their new product, StrongImmune Lactoferrin, which will be available starting 15thNovember 2021. More than just the average immune booster, StrongImmune Lactoferrin provides dual action immunity support against Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) to ensure consumers' health and safety during the current global outbreak of respiratory virus. StrongImmune Lactoferrin is designed to prevent ARI by strongly inhibiting the entry of respiratory virus into cells and enhancing ARI recovery by heightening host cells' innate immune responses to help resolve the Gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms that are present in ARI patients.



Keep your immunity strong with LACTOFERRIN. US Clinicals® StrongImmune Lactoferrin™ contains dual forms of lactoferrin that provide the double effect. Each capsule contains 250mg of freeze-dried Lactoferrin, which is scientifically proven to boost the effects on our immune function. Known as 'Pink Gold', lactoferrin is a scarce and valuable ingredient, naturally found in dairy milk at concentrations of 200-600 milligrams.

The product's formulation contains 250mg of freeze-dried lactoferrin that's scientifically proven to boost the effects on our immune function. The product is also formulated with Singapore Patented Biosculptor™ Probiotics as an aid to heighten immune response and promote a healthy digestive tract.

StrongImmune Lactoferrin uses high purity lactoferrin sourced from New Zealand's South Island. It is extracted from high quality grass fed bovine milk using proprietary technology and preserved by freeze drying to protect heat sensitive proteins in Lactoferrin, all while maximizing the functionality and bioactivity of the product.



Lactoferrin is a protein naturally present in human and cow's milk. It's known to possess strong antioxidant properties constituting a natural barrier against bacterial and viral infections. It also acts as a powerful support for immune health. In June 2020, a University of Michigan research team had identified Lactoferrin from a library of 1425 FDA-approved compounds. The role of lactoferrin in the immune response is well researched and has shown to have direct antiviral effects on ARI as well as the ability to promote short time recovery from ARI.

In another study, a group of Italian scientists, led by Luigi Rosa from the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases, University of Rome, Italy, conducted a study on 121 patients diagnosed with ARI and found that lactoferrin can help shorten the conversion time by 37%.

In September 2021, the research paper was published in MDPI, a publisher of open-access scientific journals based in Basel, Switzerland.

Human Lactoferrin synthesis is under hormonal control and therefore, declines with age. Bovine lactoferrin possesses a high homology of gene sequence with similar functions to human lactoferrin. Therefore, humans can take bovine lactoferrin supplements orally to increase their lactoferrin levels. This explains why the elderly suffer from more severe symptoms as opposed to young children. Hence, lactoferrin supplementation is needed to help heighten immune response



Bovine lactoferrin has been sold as a nutraceutical product for many years. Producing just 1kg of lactoferrin requires 10,000 litres of milk and hence the ingredient is scarce and expensive, leading to production being monopolized by several developed countries. Furthermore, bovine lactoferrin has been approved as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) compound by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USA FDA) as well as a dietary supplement by the European Food Safety Authority.

StrongImmune Lactoferrin is meant to be consumed daily for protection against potential viruses or if you are sick with flu or cough. It is also meant to be consumed prior to travelling or attending social gatherings and interactions. The recommended dosage is 1 capsule daily with meal. For children below 12 years old, the recommended dosage is half capsule daily. Those who have difficulty swallowing may open the capsule and mix its content with food or drinks.

Developed by family for family, US Clinicals® prides on sharing quality health care products. The brand's founder draws from his 16-year background in nutritional science, the latest science-based innovations and extensive research and development to develop and formulate products to support the health needs of his family.



Established in 2004, Hi-Beau International Group prides itself on providing lifestyle, healthcare and aesthetic products that are safe, natural and effective to Singaporeans. This has been made possible with its efforts in combining the latest healthcare science research with state-of-the-art technology and expert knowledge in functional food. Its products are now available in international markets such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar, Philippines, Europe, Australia, USA & Africa.

