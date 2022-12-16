U.S. Coast Guard Airplane Hangar Gets Epoxy Floor By GripTech Concrete Resurfacing of Freehold NJ

The U.S. Coast Guard took an important step towards modernizing its 30,000-square-foot aircraft hangar by employing the Freehold-based flooring experts at GripTech. GripTech used epoxy flooring and urethane cement to get the job done within one month.

GripTech, a top New Jersey floor expert company of Freehold, New Jersey is proud to announce the successful completion of a 30,000-square-foot epoxy flooring and concrete refinishing project for a U.S. Coast Guard airplane hangar. This project, though a major undertaking that required the expertise of GripTech’s experienced flooring professionals, was completed in four weeks and included the application of urethane cement.

With a penchant for using only superior materials, GripTech used Tnemec urethane cement so the large Coast Guard hangar’s resurfaced flooring with not only be durable and stand against constant wear and tare against abrasion, UV rays, chemical exposure, and other weathering, but to also provide aesthetic excellence.

This project was of great importance to GripTech, as it demonstrated their commitment to providing high quality and reliable epoxy flooring solutions for large-scale industrial projects. The U.S. Coast Guard’s airplane hangar was the perfect opportunity to showcase GripTech’s capabilities.

Joe DeLandro, owner of GripTech, described this project as, "a job that called for precision, and we are proud to have provided the U.S. Coast Guard with a superior epoxy flooring and complete concrete resurfacing solutions. We are more than confident that our work will provide a safe and secure environment for the U.S. Coast Guard personnel and their aircrafts for many years to come.”

Aircraft hangars, especially the armed forces’ hangars, are subject to constant damage. If their hangar floors are not protected by GripTech’s Tnemec urethane cement, they will be prone to chemical damage from fuel, hydraulic fluids, and other chemicals that can erode and damage.

Although not an initial factor for most, the aesthetics of an aircraft hanger matters. Through GripTech’s epoxy and urethane flooring solution, the U.S. Coast Guard’s flooring is now bright and glossy to provide the necessary illumination needed to complete any aircraft maintenance.

