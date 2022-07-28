U.S. Media Gurus Gather to Share Insights on Post-Pandemic Content Strategy

—

It was known that the sessions to share insight of the media experts of U.S. media industry under the theme of sustainable content strategy in the post-pandemic era were held at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) in Seoul last July 14, organized by Blintn.

In the session <Sustainable Content Strategy>, Marc Lorber, Senior Vice President at Lionsgate for International TV Co-productions and Acquisitions, Jun Oh, President at Skydance for Business and Legal Affairs, and Jenna Cavelle, Vice President of Production & Operations at 20th Digital Studio, joined as speakers to share their insights about the industry under the moderation of Ron Geller, Vice President of Dolby Laboratories. Clement Schwebig, President of Warner Bros. Discovery for India, SEA, Taiwan, HK and Korea, conducted a fireside chat in the <State of the Media Industry In A Pandemic Era> session.

All five gurus discussed the main factors of consideration to maintain high business performance in the rapidly changing media industry in the post-pandemic era. The main keywords were: 'Global Co-Production', 'Value Creation', 'Plan B', and 'Glocalization'.

Global Co-Production

The sessions mentioned how U.S. grounded media companies have always been targeting the global market, and are trying to meet greater local sensibility to win the local viewers. Thus, they are more likely to actively pursue a monetization strategy through co-production with overseas productions in accordance with the decrease in the psychological burden of viewers on overseas content.

Value Creation

The power of content does not exist only in screens. Content expansion and diversification is verging into cross-industry matters such as merchandising and offline events and creating new value for content. As such, new strategies must be developed to make the content expand into new horizons in the future.

‘Plan B’

The pandemic has even changed the way the media industry works. Now, producers always have to be prepared for changes in filming locations or schedules at the last minute, and they have to be meticulous in budgeting when the 20% increase in cost is here to stay.

Glocalization

With the explosive growth of global streaming platforms in the aftermath of the pandemic, the industry feels the need to reorganize the global content strategy. Careful rebalancing between the localization of global content and producing local content that local audiences can easily relate to is further needed.

Blintn's CEO Peter Choe shared his impressions on the sessions as "a meaningful opportunity for the media industry to gather and openly discuss various content strategies in a long time since the pandemic outbreak."

He also added that the industry as a whole will need to look into a whole new business strategy targeting a more global region while expanding into the new cross-industry business opportunities in order to lay a stronger foothold to greater regions and maximize the potential of each IP.

