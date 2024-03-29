U.S. Memory Master Shine in International Brain Arena, U.S.-China Players’ Brain Duel Challenges Human Memory Boundaries

75-time Champion and World Memory Master Challenge the Boundaries of Human Intelligence.

—

The much-anticipated Peak International Competition of Super Brain 11 came to a successful conclusion. Our memory master John Graham and Chinese players Zhang Xingrong carried out a brilliant showdown. John won the praise of the audience with his superior memory ability and tenacious fighting spirit.

As one of the most influential brainpower competition programs in the world, Super Brain features the world's brain elites on stage. In the eleventh season, contestants from four countries formed an international team to challenge the Chinese team. Our country sent John Graham, a 3-time USA Memory Champion, to face China's Zhang Xingrong, a 3-time China Memory Champion.

In this memory competition, the contestants need to quickly memorize the serial numbers of 100 cabinets, the stored items and the corresponding passwords. Upon seeing item pictures on the screen, they must srapidly input cabinet numbers and passwords to unlock doors. This game is a test of the players' composite ability, which requires not only memorizing a huge amount of multi-type elements, but also sensitive picture-number coding ability and snatching speed. John lost to Zhang by 2:4, but his positive and persistent performance still won the respect and applause from the audience.

In addition to John Graham, another player from U.S. , Rami Sbahi, also showed excellent style in the Rubik's Cube competition. In the match against Xu Ruihang, who is one of China's best Rubik's Cube players , Rami started off with an advantage. Even though he made a mistake during the match and was overtaken by Xu Ruihang, he stayed unperturbed and kept on fighting until the last second.

John Graham and Rami Sbahi's stunning performances showed the outstanding style of the young generation of the United States, and the infinite potential of human brain wisdom. China's Super Brain has set up a broad stage for scientific exchanges, giving outstanding talents from different countries a chance to show their strengths, and enhance their friendship through active dialog and mutual exchange. We believe that science will become a new fashion under the drive, and we are looking forward to seeing more masters from our country participating in brainpower competitions, working together to write a brilliant chapter of human brain science development.



