U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel Partner of the British Beach Polo Championships 2022 in Sandbanks Beach, England

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & POOLE, England, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in collaboration with its UK licensee Brand Machine Group (BMG), was the Official Apparel Partner for the British Beach Polo Championships 2022, played July 8-9 at Sandbanks Beach in Poole, England.

Through this partnership, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted the polo players in custom jerseys, provided staff attire as well as branded caps for attendees, social media competitions, and global promotion of the event across various digital platforms. This is the second consecutive year U.S. Polo Assn. has partnered with the British Beach Polo Championships tournament.

Now in its 15th year, the British Beach Polo Championships, also known as Sandpolo, is the largest beach polo event in the world. Sandpolo is a unique way to watch and play the sport of polo on the stunning shores of Sandbanks Beach, a prestigious destination known for its luxury properties and pristine sand. A twist on traditional polo, Sandpolo is played with an oversized orange ball designed to be easily seen in the sand but still move at a high speed.

In the sold-out Sandbanks Beach Arena, thousands of Sandpolo fans were close enough to the action to see all the fast-paced competition between Team Whispering Angel and Team Singha during the two-day event. In the end, it was Team Whispering Angel (Chris Gregory, Adolfo Casabal & Hazel Jackson) that took the British Beach Championships 2022 title with a 19-11 victory against Team Singha (Garrie Renucci, Ollie Cork & Jimmy Wood).

"The UK continues to be one of U.S. Polo Assn.'s fastest growing markets, and we are thrilled to again partner with the British Beach Polo Championships to showcase another version of polo in a great destination," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Aligning our growth strategy with Sandpolo is an opportunity to expose new fans and global consumers through an amazing experience to the sport of polo and the authenticity of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand."

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of Sandpolo, the entertainment for players and attendees over the two-day event included glamorous after-parties with themes of 'Boogie on the Beach' and 'Encore Beach Party.' Musical entertainment included a 14-piece Ibiza Classics Orchestra, The Real Thing, Soul II Soul's Jazzy B, and an array of DJs.

"We'd like to thank U.S. Polo Assn. for partnering with the British Beach Polo Championships as the Official Apparel Sponsor for the second year in a row," said Johnny Wheeler, the Founder and Director of Sandpolo. "Now celebrating our 15th year at Sandbanks, the Sandpolo event continues to receive great exposure and be an incredible experience, thanks in part to U.S. Polo Assn. and the love for polo from sports fans around the world."

Worth noting, U.S. Polo Assn. and BMG has an aggressive growth strategy in the UK, opening its first retail store at the McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, which houses the latest men's and women's collections from the global, sport-inspired brand. The elevated store design concept is set over 2000 sq. ft., complete with aspirational imagery, the brand's signature stripe detailing, tech-driven touchless pay, and LED screens for streaming photoshoots and some of the world's most exciting polo games.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global magazine's 2022 list of "Top Global Licensors." Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

The Brand Machine Group (BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports and outdoor brands including U.S. Polo Assn., across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories. With more than 35 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specializes in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.

