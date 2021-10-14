U.S. Polo Assn.'s E-Commerce Growth Puts Brand on the 2021 Digital Commerce 360's Prestigious Top 500 Rankings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been ranked in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360's Top 500, a globally recognized ranking of the leading 500 online retailers headquartered in North America. U.S. Polo Assn. experienced a surge in web sales in 2020 due to its accelerated digital strategy and the desire by consumers to buy online during the global coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first year the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired lifestyle brand has been included on the prestigious Digital Commerce 360 list that tracks dozens of metrics on thousands of online retail companies. The 2021 Top 500 Report is selected and published by Digital Commerce 360 based on data and analysis on the prior-year web sales of some of the largest and fastest-growing retailers. Other top brands on this years' list include Nike and Lululemon.

"Last year saw stronger traffic and conversion across our global websites, resulting in a triple-digit e-commerce increase compared to 2019," said Jose Nino, Vice President of Global E-Commerce and Digital Strategy, USPA Global Licensing. "We have leveraged a multi-faceted strategy for U.S. Polo Assn. that supports an omnichannel experience. We know that optimizing online and in-store experiences provide the best opportunities for sustained growth into the future."

With 1,100 stores across 190 countries, U.S. Polo Assn.'s digital strategy was well underway in 2020. Efforts then ramped up to accelerate digital in response to the global pandemic, with captivating results. Fast-tracking digital resulted in websites for more than 35 countries in 16 different languages and the activation of more than 6 million social media followers of the brand worldwide.

"Our global expansion of e-commerce has successfully taken U.S. Polo Assn. from one that's been known as a brick-and-mortar brand to one that meets the customer where they want to be, whether that's online or in-store," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are proud to receive this recognition for such outstanding e-commerce results, especially in today's rapidly evolving state of retail," added Prince.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV the world's leading production entity for global polo broadcasts and polo lifestyle content. Learn more at globalpolo.com .

