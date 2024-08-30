US Targeted Google Content Marketing For MedSpa Brand Visibility Announced

Lafayette, California-based marketing firm 20:20 Vision Digital announces the introduction of custom-developed multimedia content campaigns, designed to help MedSpas boost their online presence.

Strong growth in the Medical Spa market is also leading to greater competition and a new ‘done-for-you’ content marketing solution from California-based 20:20 Vision Digital aims to help businesses stand out in their local market. The agency develops hyper-targeted campaigns, focused on specific services and/or locations, and publishes on a network of 300+ high-authority platforms.

More details can be found at https://2020visiondigital.com/healthcare-marketing-solutions/

20:20 Vision Digital explains that a MedSpa does not require any content creation or marketing expertise to access the service, as a team of professional writers manages the full process. Each release consists of several multimedia formats, including articles, audio pieces, videos, slideshows, and infographics.

“With over three decades of experience in integrative wellness and digital marketing, we bring a wealth of knowledge and a proven history of success to your clinic's digital strategy,” a company representative explained. “Each of our content campaigns is meticulously crafted to meet the specific needs and goals of a clinic, ensuring it reaches the right audience.”

According to recent reporting from Research And Markets, the global Medical Spa market was valued at USD 16.5 billion as of last year and is expected to achieve a CAGR of 13.4% in the coming years, reaching up to USD 45 billion by 2030. The industry now covers a wide range of specializations, such as microdermabrasion, chemical peels, filler injections, laser hair removal, and body contouring.

As part of the new content marketing solution, 20:20 Vision Digital can target individual service categories with each release, and rolling monthly, weekly, or daily campaigns can be used to focus on different services and/or locations. In doing so, the agency aims to help clients boost their visibility among several audiences.

About 20:20 Vision Digital

Headquartered in Lafayette, California, 20:20 Vision Digital now works with clients from across the US. In addition to content marketing, the agency offers website development and managed PPC advertising.

“The 2020 Vision Digital team has done a wonderful job helping us market our offerings,” one client recently stated. “They’re consistently putting out great content about the business, which is driving a steady flow of traffic and conversions through our website.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://2020visiondigital.com/healthcare-marketing-solutions/

