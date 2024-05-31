US Thermal Transfer Labels for Logistics: Package Info Printing Solution Launch

ID Images (866-516-7300) has announced a custom solution for logistics and transport industries that need durable labels for printing barcodes and packaging information.

—

In a recent expansion, ID Images has announced thermal transfer labels to American companies that need to print high-volume packaging information. By providing a solution for sharp and resilient prints, ID Images wants to help logistics and transport industries streamline their operations.

Additional details can be found at: https://www.idimages.com/stock-labels/thermal-transfer-labels/

Logistics industries face many supply chain challenges today. While many issues, like extreme weather and politics, can't be controlled by a business, ensuring they have a durable labeling solution for packages can help them reduce delivery delays and disruptions.

Thermal transfer labels provide businesses with a versatile, scratch-resistant solution that is suitable for everything from simple text to complex barcode printing. Contrary to direct thermal labels that can only print black, thermal transfer labels can be used for printing logos and for other branding purposes as they are compatible with inks of various colors. Direct thermal labels don't require ribbons which can save time and costs for companies, but thanks to the coating of thermal transfer labels, the prints can withstand harsh weather, UV, and heat.

ID Images has a range of custom options, including permanent and moisture-resistant adhesives, sizes, and shapes. Additionally, the label manufacturer has multiple materials available, from standard papers to polypropylene and polyester for a heavy-duty solution. As an eco-conscious business, ID Images also provides recyclable label materials.

The thermal transfer labels are suitable for other industries, like healthcare, retail, electronics, and food and beverage. A team member can guide businesses through the various options and explain which label solution will suit their project best.

Logistics and transport industries in need of other labels have a wide selection to choose from. ID Images provides RFID labels, direct thermal labels, PAPS (Pre-arrival Processing System) labels and PARS (Pre-arrival Release System) labels. With almost 30 years in the industry, the company is familiar with the Department of Transportation's (DOT) and the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) regulations and can help clients find a label that meets these codes.

"In the transportation industry, efficiency is fueled by accuracy, and productivity requires strategic labeling to ensure packages meet their destinations on time," a company spokesperson said. "With our innovative approach to printing, we leverage cutting-edge technology with years of expertise to deliver the best solutions every time."

For more information, please visit: https://www.idimages.com/stock-labels/thermal-transfer-labels/

Contact Info:

Name: ID Images Support

Email: Send Email

Organization: ID Images

Address: 1120 West 130th Street, Brunswick, Ohio 44212, United States

Phone: +1-866-516-7300

Website: https://www.idimages.com/



Release ID: 89131501

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.