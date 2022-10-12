USACarlyleFund investment platform is recognized by capital and shows superb market competitiveness

USACarlyleFund's mission is dedicated to building a global-oriented blockchain financial services ecosystem, providing efficient investment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises and global users, and providing a green channel for global users and investors with the most return on investment.

—

Based on the USACarlyleFund team's successful experience in the investment field, they committed to build a global leading investment ecosystem rooted in blockchain technology, which received enthusiastic market demand.

Just as soon as the USACarlyleFund platform hit the market and ignited the global investment market, it received an enthusiastic pursuit of capital, with the first round of financing led by Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan Chase, with Y Combinator, Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, etc. With the injection of capital, USACarlyleFund is about to take off and start its global market expansion service strategy.

With the enthusiasm of capital, USACarlyleFund has strong market competitiveness in the following aspects.



In terms of technology: USACarlyleFund platform has a very mature and strong technical support, and has accumulated rich industry and technical experience in many fields such as finance, payment, digital currency trading, wallet, information technology, web3.0, etc., and has made industry-leading breakthroughs in the development and application of crowdfunding systems. The USACarlyleFund platform team brings together experts from multiple industries with years of practical operational experience and deep insights into industry development.



In terms of industry resources: USACarlyleFund will sign strategic cooperation agreements with top leading companies in the target industry, which will provide strong support for USACarlyleFund to enter the target industry, thus truly promoting the actual implementation of crowdfunding.



In terms of business governance: Unlike typical projects, USACarlyleFund platform has a clear and well-defined strategic plan for the target industry. It is more focused on professionally leveraging the distributed decentralization, tamper-evident and cryptographic security and peer-to-peer transfer of value of blockchain technology to penetrate and quickly gain market share for the target investment industry.



In terms of security and legality: the USACarlyleFund platform is absolutely secure by its technology, with no possibility of running off the grid, as the USACarlyleFund platform is a truly decentralized on-chain open platform with open source code and no central server. This ensures that the USACarlyleFund platform is safer than even the current banks. There is no pooling of funds and it is a complete over-the-counter consensus transaction.



Rooted in the Internet and surviving on the Internet, the rapid development of USACarlyleFund platform will surely lead the arrival of a new era of digital currency.







About Us: USA Carlyle Fund Mgt is one of the world’s largest and most diversified global investment firms, with $301 billion of assets under management across 3 business segments and 456 investment vehicles. Founded in 1987 in Washington, DC, our global team today is comprised of nearly 1,850 professionals operating in 26 offices across five continents. Together, across our firm, our mission is to drive long-term value for our investors, companies, shareholders, people and communities.

Contact Info:

Name: Customer Service Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: USA Carlyle Fund Mgt Limited

Website: http://usacarlylefundmgt.com/



Release ID: 89082937

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.