USANA Malaysia Named No. 1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand by Euromonitor International

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Malaysia was recently recognized as a top brand by market research giant Euromonitor International. Awarded the title No. 1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand in Malaysia—it marks the fourth time Malaysia has received this honor. This recognition is based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in the country.*

"Receiving this award for four years in a row is such an honor for us," says Vivienne Lee, regional vice president of USANA's Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan markets. "USANA is a company you can trust, and receiving this award from Euromonitor proves the quality of our products and the hard work and dedication every employee embodies. I would also like to thank our local customers and Associates for putting their faith in the company and giving USANA a positive reputation in the market."

As the world's leading provider of independent market research, Euromonitor's global network of analysts research key trends and drivers. Its reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends in a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"It is wonderful to see USANA Malaysia earn this great designation from Euromonitor," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer.

"This award is a remarkable accomplishment for the team in Malaysia and we feel very proud. The dedication to spread our message of health and high-quality supplements is a big part of why we've been recognized by Euromonitor for four years in a row." said Sabrina Khoo, General Manager of USANA Malaysia.

*Claim: "USANA – No. 1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand in Malaysia" Footnote: "Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Combination Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2021 data. CH2022ed."

Brand Claim validity period: 1 May 2022- 30 April 2023

