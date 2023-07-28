The Used Apple Device Buyback Policy At Tien Tran Mobile

Tien Tran Mobile is a store selling electronic devices and technology. Upon its launch, Tien Tran Mobile received great customer attention, especially regarding its buyback policy for used Apple devices.

—

The buyback policy of Tien Tran Mobile allows owners to sell their used devices at corresponding prices. Customers need to provide information about the condition of the devices (model, repair status, duration of use and so on), and the brand will determine its corresponding value. The inspection process can occur on social media channels or at the physical stores of Tien Tran Mobile.

After receiving the device, Tien Tran Mobile conducts a deep inspection within a time frame of 5-20 minutes. If it matches the condition initially reported by the customer, the brand will proceed with payment through either cash or bank transfer. The brand will reevaluate and negotiate the pricing if there is a discrepancy.

Tien Tran Mobile provides services in all provinces and cities of Vietnam. For the requirements in Ho Chi Minh City, Tien Tran Mobile conducts on-site inspections and purchases. With a well-trained team of employees, the brand offers a quick buyback process within 30 minutes to 1 hour after receiving the information.

There are specific buyback price lists for each device line on the website of Tien Tran Mobile. Customers can use it as a reference to compare with other buyback services in the Vietnamese market. For more information, please take a look at https://tientranmobile.com

About Tien Tran Mobile

Tien Tran Mobile is a store offering buyback services for used technology devices in Vietnam and operates strongly in Ho Chi Minh City. The brand focuses on common and widely-used product lines, including smartphones, iPhones, Macbooks, iPads, AppleWatches, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

Tien Tran Mobile also provides technology devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watches, Apple accessories, PS5, and PS4. These devices are covered by a warranty starting from the purchase date. The iPhone, iPad, Macbook, and iMac come with a 1-to-1 exchange warranty within 3 months. iPhone and iPad batteries are replaced for free within 6 months if there are any defects. A 1-to-1 exchange warranty covers Apple accessories within 30 days. The official manufacturer warrants the brand-new Android products, and the like-new Android products have a 3-month warranty.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tientranmobilee/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tientranmobile2702

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tientranmobilee





About Us: /Tien Tran Mobile/

Contact Info:

Name: Tien Tran Mobile

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tien Tran Mobile

Address: 294 Nguyen Duy Duong Street, Ward 4, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 943 354 321

Website: https://tientranmobile.com/



Release ID: 89103357

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.