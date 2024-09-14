Used Trailers & Car Haulers Rent-To-Own Terms With EPO Announced By C3 Rentals

C3 Rentals (629-262-5027) has announced its new inventory of used trailers for sale, available to customers nationwide through its rent-to-own program.

—

Customers can now acquire a wide range of trailers for personal and professional use through C3 Rental’s rent-to-own program - a flexible and financially manageable way to achieve ownership.

More details can be found at https://www.c3rentals.com/

Irrespective of their financial history, customers can join the program and use their trailer immediately to meet their transportation needs or kickstart a business while gradually building ownership equity. They can choose from multiple payment plans to suit their lifestyle and budget and have an Early Purchase Option, or EPO, to own their trailer for a reduced price.

C3 Rental’s selection of used trailers for sale includes car haulers to help auto mechanics, restoration specialists, tow truck haulers, and fleet managers transport vehicles over long distances safely and effectively. There are dump trailers to streamline operations and increase productivity in construction, landscaping, and agricultural projects, and equipment trailers with robust frames, ramps, and secure tie-down points, to accommodate substantially heavy loads.

Professional movers and installers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and other contractors can also choose from a range of enclosed trailers to protect goods from the elements, theft, and vandalism during transit. Other options are utility trailers and high-capacity goosenecks with superior weight distribution, stability, and maneuverability for moving livestock safely and comfortably.

To join C3 Rental’s rent-to-own program, customers should select their trailer style, size, and color from their local partnered dealership and submit their driver's license, insurance, and other requested documentation via the website. Once registered, a customer care representative will contact them within 72 hours to welcome them and offer ongoing support.

Committed to making trailer ownership easy and accessible, C3 Rentals operates across 47 states and partners with over 300 dealerships nationwide. To date, they have equipped over 6000 people with new trailers and this number continues to grow.

Interested parties can find more information about C3 Rentals’ used trailers for sale and rent-to-buy program at https://www.c3rentals.com/

