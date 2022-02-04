User-friendly cryptocurrency exchange, BingX, announces the addition of 10SET, MC, NIF, and DEVT to the platform for spot trading amidst plans to list more high grade crypto assets

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 4 February 2022 - The team at BingX is not resting on their oars by delivering the best experience to crypto enthusiasts across the globe with the recent announcement of the availability of 10SET , Merit Circle (MC), Unifty , and Decentralised eternal virtual traveller for spot trading. The decision is in line with the goal of creating an all-inclusive ecosystem that will accommodate the growing and diverse needs of crypto investors and traders.





The cryptocurrency space continues to evolve, as more developers and solutions emerge from different parts of the world. Crypto trading is a multi-billion-dollar industry that has shown continuous growth, with individuals and institutions profiting from the changes in prices of different assets. Unfortunately, many of the available cryptocurrency exchange and similar platforms do not effectively address the concerns of users in terms of comprehensiveness and user-friendliness. However, BingX is seeking to change this narrative, a claim substantiated with its constant availability of new and upcoming coins such as Tenset ,Merit Circle ,Unity and DEVT. This allows investors to trade earlier on its user friendly platform.

BingX has become increasingly popular over the years, due to the wide range of features that users of the platform enjoys. The platform currently offers several products and resources to traders, including auto trading robot, spot trading, crypto derivatives, and copy trading . BingX also boasts of a growing social trading community that allow different categories of traders, irrespective of their experience, to interact, connect, and share knowledge.

The decision to add 10SET, MC, NIF, and DEVT to the BingX Spot Beta version was made in response to popular demand from users. The spot trading service of the recently listed assets has since commenced on December 30 (UTC+8), with deposit and withdrawal available from December 31 (UTC+8). The platform has also announced that more high grade crypto assets will be listed on BingX spot trading market to deliver an amazing experience to users.

