USI 5G RF Handheld Device - VAD6490 Supports SRS

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, telecommunication carriers such as China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC) have included SRS as one of the fundamental and necessary functions (for band n41/n79). Moreover, many telecommunication carriers in North America have included SRS in their support list of features for intelligent terminal products. It reveals SRS plays an increasingly important role in improving subscribers' experience using 5G Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN). USI recently successfully developed VAD6490, a 5G handheld device with the SRS function for industrial use.

"VAD6490 is deployed with n41 of HB and n77/78/79 of UHB and has completed verification of functions related to SRS. By setting up a connection with the ANRITSU MT8000A 5G sub-6 base station simulation tester, we can observe related information such as the antenna port used by SRS, power settings, queuing and scheduling at the channels from Qualcomm's QXDM logs. When combined with the SRS function, the VAD6490 5G handheld device for industrial use will provide a more accurate signal estimation and a grasp of the channel status. As a result, subscribers will experience a faster download rate." said Leo Tai, the Senior Director of Intelligent Connectivity Solutions, USI.

With the rapid popularization of 5G applications worldwide, handheld devices are experiencing a dramatically increasing demand for both the quantity and design complexity of RF antennas. In terms of WWAN, the framework has evolved from the two-antenna (primary + secondary) mode in the LTE age to the six-or-more-antenna mode in the 5G NR age and has become a typical design architecture at present. However, designing more antennas in a limited space is becoming increasingly challenging as the market demand for light and slim handheld devices continues to grow.

USI boasts a team of antenna development talents with rich experiences. The company's 5G lab is equipped with more than one 5GNR OTA Chamber to meet the requirements for development and verification related to FR1 and FR2. Additionally, the lab is built with an antenna and electromagnetic wave simulation system. Its computer workstation, worth millions, has dual graphics processing units (GPUs), which can significantly accelerate the simulation efficiency and improve the simulation accuracy. Therefore, the customers can receive more perfect simulation data required for antenna system design evaluation and regulatory certification during project development. These simulation data include antenna efficiency, radiation pattern, SAR, HAC, and the power density of millimeter wave antenna, etc.

In order to bring faster and more stable network services than 4G, 5G NR has been added with many new functions and mechanisms in RF and antenna design. In USI, Antenna and RF team has assisted customers in developing and designing a significant number of 5G products. The company's 5G lab has a robust simulation system and a complete set of measuring instruments to provide a fast and comprehensive one-stop service for developing and verifying 5G-related projects. USI can help customers to better improve products competitiveness by greatly shortening the development time and optimizing product performance, so as to satisfy their needs for rapid development and time-to-market.

In addition to providing sophisticated support of simulation and hardware devices, USI has also continued to improve the application of 5G MIMO-related technologies, and Sounding Reference Signal (SRS) is one of them. Among the design of the mainstream 5G mobile phones, 1T4R (one transmitter and four receivers, for NSA) and 2T4R (two transmitters and four receivers, for SA) have become a typical design of the SRS, especially at the TDD spectrum. As they work at the same frequency and the uplink and downlink channels, feature reciprocity, the four antennas on the equipment can take turns sending reference signals to the base station. The base station executes a channel estimation more precisely according to the received signals. It then performs an intelligent distribution and allocates the data to be transmitted in proportion to the four channels according to the calculation results to optimize the data transmission quality.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 28 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.