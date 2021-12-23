USI and Symlink Develop an All-In-One Smart POS - eOrder for Self-Service Contactless Shopping

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way we work, live, consume, and shop. While the world is slowly getting back on track as vaccinations have been widely accepted, maintaining an appropriate social distance, and engaging in contactless consumption are still a priority for many consumers. To meet the contactless shopping needs of consumers, USI (SSE: 601231) and Symlink, a leading payment solution provider in Taiwan, have jointly developed an All-in-One smart POS terminal - eOrder, which can integrate the sales functions of physical stores, process merchant sales data in one stop, support credit cards and mobile payment, and provide consumers with independent and self-service checkout services.

Hawk Sun, the Vice Director of Vertical Solutions of USI, said: "We are pleased to work with Symlink to develop the next generation of the All-In-One smart POS terminal - eOrder. In terms of appearance, in addition to simple and fashionable patterns, we have also paid close attention to practicality and safety of our product, to adapt to the user habits of consumers nowadays. The era of new retail has arrived. COVID-19 has accelerated the transformation and evolution of the industry, and consumers are paying more attention to how to consume safely in a contactless way while experiencing products. eOrder could provide merchants with a better one-stop solution that perfectly combines product information and transaction needs to improve the satisfaction of consumers."

Under the influence of COVID-19, many companies have invested a lot of resources into e-shops, facilitating consumers to buy products online. However, physical retail stores still have an important role to play since they can provide consumers with intuitive product images, excellent interactive shopping experiences, and related after-sales services or peripheral marketing information, which are necessary and attractive to consumers and the market. Today, retailers have to provide consumers with a safer and more convenient shopping experience. In such a context, USI and Symlink have jointly developed an All-in-One smart POS terminal, the eOrder, which is a terminal sales platform with a fashionable design that can support different payment methods and meet the user habits of the consumers.

With an HD display and high-efficiency processor, eOrder can show the information on all products in a store directly and deal with any work timely and efficiently with the back-end inventory system. With its 7inches display and highly compatible payment system, it can support magnetic stripe cards, chip cards, and NFC contactless payment. After choosing their favorite products in the store, the consumers can just learn about the information on the products, complete their shopping, and make a payment on the terminal display of the eOrder without contacting shop assistants physically or verbally.

In recent years, the POS industry has witnessed an increasing demand. According to the data from Nielsen, in 2020, the total sales of POS terminals reached 135 million, an increase of 7.9% over that in 2019. For more than 20 years, USI has been providing world leading POS terminal clients with professional product design and OEM manufacturing services, and in terms of motherboards, PC POS systems, All-In-One POS system, and mobile POS has accumulated rich experience and designer pools, and is able to maintain high quality manufacturing services for clients.



USI All-In-One Smart POS – eOrder

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. For more information, please visit www.usiglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.