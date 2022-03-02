USI Helps Customers Launch Edge AI Computing Servers

SHANGHAI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of edge computing has become increasingly prominent. USI's data network storage product line is committed to providing ODM/JDM/EMS network storage product design and manufacturing services. Recently, the company has assisted brand customers in design and manufacturing (JDM) cooperation to provide support for edge AI computing servers. USI provided a comprehensive architecture and conceptual design, chassis design, hardware, FW design (Switch FW, BIOS, and BMC FW), and thermal design. The product complies with stricter requirements than standard rack servers NEBS Telecommunications Standard.

This 2U rack-mount edge AI server with Intel's third-generation Xeon Platinum processors, four single-width or two double-width NVIDIA GPUs, a short body that fits into small spaces, and is quiet, rugged, dust-proof, and shock-proof. It can run continuously at 5-45 degrees Celsius and be used in outdoor telecommunication boxes, computer rooms, factories, shops, and other environments.

Market research firm Gartner predicts that 75% of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge by 2025. Global spending on edge computing will reach $10.96 billion by 2026, according to market research firm Statista. In the era of big data, the amount of data that needs to be processed has surged. If the data generated by all devices is transmitted to a centralized data center or the cloud, there will be bandwidth and latency problems.

Edge computing provides a more efficient alternative. Processing and analyzing data closer to where the data is significantly created reduces latency. There are better development prospects and promotional potential with faster response times than with traditional central computing architectures. The explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the emergence of new applications that require real-time computing power will continue to drive the growth of edge computing.

Daimon Lee, General Manager of USI Data Network & Storage BU, said that edge computing could bring enterprise applications closer to IoT devices or edge servers in a distributed computing architecture. Being closer to data sources can get substantial business benefits, improve responsiveness, and provide higher bandwidth availability. In the future, USI will continue to develop the server storage market with efficient turnkey services of design, production, testing, and verification.

