USI Launches PCIe Gen.4 2U24 Highly Scalable All-flash Array Product for High-performance Storage Market

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the accelerated development of big data and artificial intelligence, has led to the rise in massive data processing, high-speed access throughput and other enterprise applications, generating tremendous demand for high-performance storage products. As an industry-leading systems provider, USI has been deeply focused on the research and development of storage array products. Following the successful launch of SAS storage arrays, the company is now offering the all-flash array product using the PCIe Gen.4 technology.

USI's all-flash array product is designed to achieve low latency and high performance that boost storage capacity. Its features include an energy-saving compact 2U enclosure, 24 2.5-inch U.2 drive positions, NVMe dual channels and managed/unmanaged hot-plugging support. It also supports dual node hot-pluggable I/O control cards, with a 32 lane PCIe Gen4.0 interface in each node. In addition, it has a 1,300W hot-pluggable redundant power supply, a 3.5-inch LCD display allowing on-site management, a BMC remote management interface, a gigabit Ethernet interface and configurable external port modules.

USI's all-flash array product can reach performances of 128K sequential read/32 queue depth of 26.4GBps, 128K sequential write/32 queue depth of 15.1GBps, 4K random read/32 queue depth of 2.48M IOPS and 4K random write/32 queue depth of 1.82M IOPS on 20 SSD drive positions through a single X16 PCIe port.

USI's all-flash array's open software architecture is conducive to customers' system integration and subsequent development in dynamic configuration and SSD partitioning and combination adjustments according to the PCIe topology.

"To meet the potential demand for more diverse data transmission specifications in the near future, the configurable external port modules can include NVMe-oF expansion cards," says Daimon Lee, AVP of Data Network & Storage BU of USI. "In essence, NVMe-oF can be used as the channel connecting the storage array with the front-end server host in different data centers, making it easier for customers to design the framework for existing and future scale-out storage systems," he continues.

In a data economy driven by the proliferation of e-commerce and we-media platforms, retail, logistics, financial and gaming industries, USI's storage solutions are tailored to support rapid data analysis, real-time responses via hot data nodes, multimedia streaming, content distribution, big data cloud storage, database applications as well as power and space considerations.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System in Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is one of the subsidiaries of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) which is a world-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test in the world. To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

