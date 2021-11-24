USI Ranked Sixth in Industry Group in First Participation of S&P ESG Indices

USI ranked sixth in the Electronic Equipment, Instrument, and Component industry group in the 2021 S&P Global CSA

Achieved industry best in seven criteria, including materiality, policy influence, innovation management, privacy protection, environmental reporting, environmental policy & management systems, and social reporting

Received full marks in five criteria, including policy impact, innovation management, environmental reporting, environmental policy & management systems, and social reporting

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231) today announced that it has emerged as one of the top decile companies in its very first S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) with a 96% percentile industry ranking in the results announced on November 12, 2021. USI ranked sixth among the 79 companies participating in the Electronic Equipment, Instrument, and Component industry group worldwide. USI achieved industry best in the 7 out of the 23 criteria assessed: Materiality, Policy Influence, Innovation Management, Privacy Protection, Environmental Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, and Social Reporting. USI also received full marks in five criteria: Policy Influence, Innovation Management, Environmental Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, and Social Reporting.

The S&P Global CSA is one of the most influential and credible corporate sustainability assessments globally. This year S&P Global assessed 10,000 companies, and the results are the basis of selecting constituents of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and other S&P Global ESG Indices. USI was invited for the S&P Global ESG Indices.

USI set our sustainability policies through our Sustainability Committee and has implemented sustainable measures in our operations since 2008. Since 2010, we have issued an annual sustainability report to disclose our environmental, social, and governance performance in that year.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, USI's total revenue grew 23.88% in the first three quarters, with earnings per share up 10.87%. In addition to supporting community efforts in pandemic prevention and control, we also continue to promote social cohesion through educational, social, environmental, and cultural activities such as sponsoring the "Cross-Strait Student Baseball League" and the "Twin Cities Cup" Shanghai-Taipei Youth Go Tournament to encourage cross-strait teenager interaction through sports. We also support educational poverty alleviation through programs like the "Hope for Pearls Project" and "Digital Education Poverty Alleviation," bridging the rural educational resources gap. Environmentally, we invest in the "Million Trees Project" to mitigate desertification, create carbon sinks.

To achieve the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, USI has adopted recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), carried out a comprehensive inspection and inventory of our operations, and actively reduced carbon emissions. Presently, we have four sites that use 100% renewable energy, accounting for 81.5% of total electricity usage, and are gradually moving towards 100% renewable energy use in global manufacturing sites.

USI will continue to refine and enhance our ESG strategies: environmentally, we will reduce our environmental impacts, promote resource recycling, and actively seek climate solutions to address climate change. Socially, we care for our employees and encourage social participation to extend our influence and realize global partnership. We protect investor rights, strengthen our operational risk management, and reinforce our information security management to enhance corporate governance.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is one of the subsidiaries of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) which is a world-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test in the world. To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

