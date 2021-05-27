USI Strives for Making a Green Earth by Enhancing Performance of ESG

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USI was registered in Shanghai Pudong Zhangjiang High Tech Park in January 2003 and was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Main Board since February 2012. As a leading global Design and Manufacturing Services company, USI is the number one provider in miniaturization services and has the largest market share in System in Package modules. Our products are widely used in worldwide well-known mobile and wearable technology brands, data processing and security, the Internet of Things, industrial, aviation, transportation, medical, energy, and automotive industries.



USI has committed to promoting sustainable development and promise to enhance our environmental, social, and governance performances.

USI integrates the core values of "Realizing IDEAS Together" into business strategy and operations. We continuously strive for sustainable development and improvement of our environmental, societal, and governance performance, recognized through being upgraded to BB in the MSCI ESG rating. And by being ranked high among the 30 A-share listed companies in the Electronic Equipment, Instruments, and Components industry sector.

Clean Production & Carbon Neutrality

USI tackles climate change through energy-saving programs, solar panels, renewable energy, clean technology, and afforestation programs. We continue to implement energy-saving programs and reduce energy consumption. We installed solar panels on the roofs of some facilities. Since 2019, 999 kWh of green power has been produced. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations, USI China facilities purchased 199,916 MWh of certified renewable energy in 2021 to comprehensively offset the carbon dioxide emissions generated in 2020. To enhance ecological design capabilities, we promote low-carbon product design, improve energy efficiency, adopt AI technology, and promote Industry 4.0 Smart Factory projects. USI has supported the "Million Trees Project" for eight years running. We have planted a total of 85,969 trees, covering 67.2 hectares in Inner Mongolia and Ningxia Province.

100% Conflict-Free Minerals

USI joined the RBA and RMI in 2015 and adopted the RBA code of conduct, established a conflict minerals procurement policy, and worked together with customers and suppliers to support labor rights and lower our environmental impact to contribute our efforts towards meeting the SDGs. Through third-party verification, we continue to ensure that 100% of our major suppliers meet conflict-free mineral requirements every year. Responsible Procurement is an essential part of the Social dimension. USI requests suppliers to procure from qualified smelters listed by RMI to create a conflict-free supply chain and meet our commitment to creating a sustainable value chain.

Talent Development

We inspire employees to invest themselves in the company mission and goals through career planning and talent development programs. USI encourages employees to seek internal promotion, stay, and strive to develop themselves while contributing to its sustainable growth. Our USI University has a General Education Center, School of Management, School of Technology, School of Manufacturing, and School of Quality to train employees comprehensively from manufacturing to management. "Legacy and cross-disciplinary" is what we hope our employees learn through our talent program—sharing their professional experience with colleagues and passing it on to the team to create a sense of belonging and achievement.

Social Involvement

We build platforms for cross-strait youth interaction. USI promotes the "Cross-Strait Student Baseball League" and sponsors the "USI Formosa Team" of Haifeng Go Academy to encourage exchanges. In 2020, we invested 1.362 million CNY helping 1,001 students in poverty. Through the "Digital Education Poverty Alleviation Program", we donated 150 computers to five rural primary schools in Gansu and Qinghai Province, benefiting 1,375 students.

Our Commitments

USI works hand in hand with various stakeholders to promote economic growth and productivity through sustainable development. We are committed to building high-quality and sustainable living spaces, providing employees with a fulfilling working environment, creating excellent value for stakeholders, and fulfilling a global corporate citizen's responsibilities. Keeping sustainable management in mind, we strive to think responsibly, learn deeply, and work productively, and commit to green and sustainable development for our Earth.

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is one of the subsidiaries of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) which is a world-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test in the world.