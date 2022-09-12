USI Taiwan Will Start to Operate NK2 Factory in Q4 2022

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231) strengthens investing in its research and development in Taiwan, actively expanding its global presence and developing high-end products to satisfy customers' demands. Recently, USI's subsidiary, USI Taiwan, has set up its 3rd factory, Nankang 2 (hereinafter referred to as NK2 Site). On September 12, 2022, Mr. Musheng Chen, Director of Taichung Customs of Customs Administration, led a delegation to the NK2 Site and joined the unveiling plaque at the ceremony with Mr. C.Y. Wei, President and COO of USI.

NK2 Site is located in Nangang Industrial Park, Nantou County, and has been registered as a bonded factory by Taichung Customs. Through the regulations governing customs-bonded factories, NK2 Site can optimize the import and export process of materials and products to increase the flexibility of facilitating the company's fund, enhancing the competitiveness of USI.

The land area of NK2 is approximately 13,540 square meters, and its shop floor is about 11,350 square meters. The factory will provide services for industrial handheld devices, port replicators and wireless terminals and will start operation in Q4 2022. An estimated 500 new jobs will be created in the plant.



USI NK2

