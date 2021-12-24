Usportchallenge Short Video Contest Successfully Concluded

CHENGDU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 24 December 2021 - With 49,033 sports fans joining in and 12 million votes from the public, the #Usportchallenge Short Video Contest came to a successful conclusion with 52,429 submitted videos and 1.06 billion global views.









The challenge launched by the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in collaboration with FISU was made available on 2021Chengdu.com , Douyin, Weibo, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Twenty videos were finally selected through public voting and judgment by FISU and the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games Executive Committee, and the creators were honored with the title of FISU Digital Workout Star.

"Overall, this challenge showed the strong and united spirit of the global university sports movement," FISU reported.

With Chinese and English channels, the social media challenge received an overwhelming response from home and abroad. Sports lovers from Italy, Poland, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Austria, Uganda, Brazil, among others, showed great talent and creativity in their works. Professional athletes were also involved in this contest.

FISU Student Ambassador Aupal Emmanuel submitted a video without a word and won more than 130,000 votes and over 100 comments on the website of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games. He realised his dream across the equator in Chengdu online this time, making the slogan "Chengdu makes dreams come true" a reality. His story has encouraged global enthusiasm, passion and friendship to gather in Chengdu across time and space.

Also, Chengdu's Sister Cities, sports federations of different countries, and over 300 universities worldwide supported this challenge with great enthusiasm, contributing to the largest number of participating Sister Cities and the most frequently interacted online event ever.

Manfred Grubauer, chairman of Linz Tourism, registered as a user of the official website of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games and shared a rowing video. Through this global challenge, Chengdu has provided a platform for extensive interaction and comprehensive exchanges among Sister Cities and further deepened the friendship between Chengdu and Linz, he admitted.

The Chengdu 2021 FISU Games website hopes that in the coming year participants and audiences will cross language barriers and transcend the distance between time and space to meet in Chengdu and make dreams come true.

#Usportchallenge #Chengdu2021FISUWorldUniversityGames



