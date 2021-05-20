UST Malaysia Country Head Amar Chhajer Awarded Honorary Title by The Governor of Penang, Malaysia

- The prestigious title awarded towards UST's commitment towards Transforming Lives in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced that Amar Chhajer, UST Malaysia Country Head, is awarded the 'Pingat Jasa Kebaktian' (PJK) title by The Government of Malaysia. This title honors Amar's contribution to creating a knowledge economy and technology jobs across the nation.

'Pingat Jasa Kebaktian' (PJK) is amongst the national titles given by the Malaysian Government and is presented by the Governor on his birthday to people contributing to the community. Amar is the Deputy Chairman for the Global Business Services (GBS) Focus Group of Penang, Malaysia. He is also an appointed member of the evaluation committee for the Penang i4.0 Seed Fund by the Chief Minister.

UST has significantly contributed to Malaysia's digital growth and has built new functions, delivery centers, and continued to scale the economy. In 2020, UST inaugurated its first Infinity Lab in South East Asia, increasing its presence with two offices in Malaysia. UST, one of the world's fastest-growing IT and Engineering Services providers, takes pride in delivering cutting-edge technology for some of the largest corporations across the globe. With a mission of transforming lives, the company has continually differentiated itself by the quality of its customer services. It has created a global platform to bring together diverse people and improve their lives through technology.

Speaking on this prestigious occasion, Amar Chhajer, Country Head, UST Malaysia, and Director Semiconductor Business, UST, said, "It is an honor to be selected for the 'Pingat Jasa Kebaktian' title. At UST, we thrive at creating meaningful opportunities, giving our employees the right platform to bring their dreams to life with innovative technology and solutions. This title recognizes thousands of great employees working at our Malaysia offices as they have helped deliver value to our global clients while continuing to scale our business in Malaysia."

"Congratulations to Amar and his entire team in Malaysia. They have always proven themselves to be the change-makers and visionaries at UST. We feel humbled and grateful for this recognition as UST has always strived for excellence in everything we do. It is gratifying to work alongside people who bring the highest level of commitment and passion to their work," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

