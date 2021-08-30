"Utano Princesama Shining Live" 4th Anniversary Begins & Special Livestream Starring Takuma Terashima and Kohsuke Toriumi on Friday, September 3

TOKYO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that its smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live celebrated its 4th anniversary on Saturday, August 28. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns. See the official press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0830/shining_live_4anniv.html ) for more details.



KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that its smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live celebrated its 4th anniversary on Saturday, August 28. Enjoy the newly added content and campaigns. In addition, the Utano☆Princesama Shining Live 4th Anniversary Special Livestream is scheduled for Friday, September 3.

In addition, the Utano Princesama Shining Live 4th Anniversary Special Livestream is scheduled for Friday, September 3. The livestream will feature special information on future updates and stars Takuma Terashima (voice of Otoya Ittoki) and Kohsuke Toriumi (voice of Cecil Aijima). The livestream will have realtime English commentary.

Livestream Links

English Commentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayoLGfc0z_w

Japanese: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2pTd16JoSs

4th Anniversary Website:

https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/4th_anniversary/

New UR Photos "My Dearest Flower" debut including special Live2D outfits that can be unlocked. Four types of Sets are also on sale including one UR "My Dearest Flower" Guaranteed 11-Shot Photo Shoot Pass.

Other campaigns include Event Story Voting: Round 3, a special login bonus, and the Live Show Support Campaign with various bonuses.

There are new contents including limited show backgrounds, idol voice clips, additions to the voice log, and Shining Live 101. Learn how to play Shining Live in 12 different articles where we break it all down for new and returning players.

Shining Live 101 Website:

https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/howto/

About Utano Princesama Shining Live

Utano☆Princesama Shining Live is a rhythm game for Android™ and iOS mobile devices based on BROCCOLI's Utano☆Princesama series.

©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Utano Princesama Shining Live Overview

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 9.0+(* Not available on some devices.)

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Languages: English and Traditional Chinese

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

Related Links :

https://www.klab.com