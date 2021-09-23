KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) to improve and upgrade the campus's network. Through the collaboration, H3C has provided a campus network, Wi-Fi 6 solution and Cloudnet solution to UTAR using the latest public cloud management platform to monitor and manage their network devices. In addition, one of H3C's partners, Extreme Broadband Sdn Bhd, a local internet service provider, will be providing broadband internet service to the educational institution. The MoU was signed by Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia and Ir. Professor Dr. Ewe Hong Tat, President and CEO of UTAR.



UTAR Advancing Digitalisation by Signing MoU with H3C

The Cloudnet solution is capable of overcoming the limitations of traditional IT infrastructure, which are becoming more inefficient over the years. Cloud-based services offer a much more scalable and reliable IT infrastructure that is specifically designed to streamline business performance and support development and growth. These products and solutions will provide UTAR greater flexibility, agility and resilience to meet the demands of the new digital economy.

Rockies Ma, Country General Manager of H3C Malaysia, said the partnership with UTAR underlines the company's goal of building its strategic partner ecosystem to support Malaysia's digital economy. "We work closely with partners in key sectors such as education, government, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing to promote digital transformation and build a new smart future for them as Malaysia undergoes the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) initiative."

Affirming H3C's role in this partnership, UTAR's Dr. Ewe said, "With H3C coming on board, we are confident that we will be able to digitalise our campus operations to adapt to Malaysia's rapidly changing economy."

Through the announcement of this partnership, H3C will provide training to certify academics at the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science, and Faculty of Information and Communication Technology of UTAR with the necessary campus network solution skills. Besides donating devices for the students and lecturers to conduct experiments, H3C will also be offering UTAR graduates internship opportunities as the company believes this method would shape the future of talents to understand the world of the digital economy.

UTAR first reached out to H3C last year in search of improving and upgrading its campus's network and wireless system as the campus expands and student enrollment increases. Since then, H3C has worked to curate a series of products and services for UTAR and successfully deployed them in Q2 2021. The partnership with UTAR is a significant milestone for H3C in the education industry as the company looks to establish a robust partner ecosystem in Malaysia and assist more enterprises in their digital transformation journey.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/