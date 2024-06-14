Utility Bill Auditing & Budgeting Tool For Career Transitioners Launched

Recession Resister has launched a smart new utility bill auditing tool called Bill Saver aimed at helping career transitioners enhance their budget sustainability.

Recession Resister has created Bill Saver in response to the rising costs of utilities and monthly bills for individuals and families across America. With this smart auditing solution, they will show career transitioners and other people in a moment of financial flux how they can lower their expenses and improve their financial sustainability.

With Bill Saver, people who are seeking to lower their monthly outgoings will have the opportunity to get their bills professionally audited by bill experts. These bill experts will study years’ worth of prior bills carefully and they know how to recognize hidden overcharges and errors that the billing company has made that can, by law, be refunded.

Recession Resister’s team of experienced auditors will then pass these bills over to their contract negotiation department, who will speak directly with each user’s service providers, using their knowledge of market rates and fair prices to secure a better deal.

The contract negotiation team says that they have the most luck securing significant discounts on energy, phone, internet, TV, cable and security bills, but they welcome all types of monthly bills except for loans and overdue repayments.

Recession Resister has seen that bills continue to outstrip wage growth, which they know is a particular concern for career transitioners and people who are in the process of changing jobs or searching for employment.

“Research has shown that the average cable bill has increased by 40% since 2010 and outpaced inflation for every single one of the past 20 years,” said a spokesperson for their team of auditors. “Although you may not know you are being overcharged, chances are your monthly costs for services have increased consistently over time without you noticing, or that they include hidden fees, old charges that should have disappeared or some other ‘gotcha’ that you may not even know about.”

Because they created Bill Saver with people in career transition or financial flux in mind, they have designed it to be affordable and accessible, and new users can sign up and have their bills audited and negotiated with no upfront cost.

Their spokesperson added, “There’s no fee to begin our services. For most bill categories, we’ll go to work negotiating on your behalf and split 50% of the savings with you when we successfully lower your bills.”

