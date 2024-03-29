Utility Bill Auditing For Car Dealerships, Expense Negotiation Service Announced

Recession Resister, a trusted expense management firm, has a new utility bill auditing program for car dealerships that want to bring down their overheads and enhance their budget sustainability.

The team of experienced financial auditors and cash flow experts at Recession Resister know that, no matter how many cars a dealership sells, they still have to pay the same bills; and that even when profits are low, utilities like energy tend to remain high. This is why they are pleased to be partnering with car dealerships that are looking for a smarter approach to bill paying.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister has launched their new bill auditing program following a recent report from Reuters, which said that new vehicle sales slipped by 1.5% in January after a slow season in December, which is normally a prime time for car sales. Citing a study by industry consultants J.D. Power and GlobalData, Reuters also tipped that this year may herald a 2% fall in vehicle sales.

In lean times like these, Recession Resister knows it is essential to put downward pressure on overheads like bills and utilities in order to ensure that other costs like wages and commissions can continue to be paid and to improve the long-term budget and financial sustainability of a dealership.

As such, with their comprehensive utility bill auditing program, they will begin by analyzing years’ worth of prior bills studying for errors and overcharges, which can be refunded to a dealership. As a spokesperson for their team explained, these kinds of errors are common and affect roughly 80% of businesses.

By studying a dealership’s bills the expense managers will also gain a clear picture of their usage needs and any fluctuations, and will then proceed to negotiate on behalf of a dealership to secure a better rate for their electricity, gas and water services, either with their current provider or with a competitor.

Recession Resister can extend the same bill auditing analysis and negotiation process to a dealership’s other regular bills, like their telecommunications, cellular phone and internet bills, as well as their pest control, security, water delivery, waste management and payroll charges.

The expense management firm’s spokesperson said, “At Recession Resister, our mission is simple: we want to make your life better by saving you money, automatically and hassle-free. There is no better or easier way to lower your overhead costs than to let us review, audit, and manage your bills. When you save, we make money. If we can’t save you money, we don’t charge you. It’s that simple. With nothing to lose, get started today.”

