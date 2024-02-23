Recession Resister has announced a new update to its BillSaver utility bill auditing service, helping law firms boost profitability by automatically switching them to the most adequate deals.

The latest announcement highlights the need for law firms to examine their existing utility bill expenses, noting that 80% of businesses are currently overpaying on average. With BillSaver, law firms can lower their overhead costs by outsourcing bill management to the Recession Resistor team.

Most commercial businesses, corporations, and non-profits with more than a year of utility bills are eligible for the program, Recession Resister says. The team manages audits nationwide - and works with companies of all sizes.

The BillSaver team only requires a few months of past utility bills, plus any existing service contracts, to get started identifying savings opportunities for law firms. Their auditors have expertise analyzing charges across various locations, utility providers, and billing structures - and within 6-8 weeks, clients receive a detailed report with recommendations to reduce costs. “We’ll find a way to lower your monthly bills or you don’t pay us a penny,” explains a spokesperson for the company.

BillSaver’s utility auditors are assigned based on their specialized experience with the client’s location profile and utility billing specifics. For law firms, the auditors focus closely on electric bills for office equipment usage and lighting, gas charges for heating, and water fees from restrooms and breakrooms. The team will scrutinize all charges for discrepancies.

Upon completing the utility bill audit, BillSaver files documentation to obtain refunds for any overcharges from providers. In addition, the team works to correct inaccurate customer classifications, meter reading errors, and other issues that can result in thousands of dollars in excessive annual fees if left unaddressed.

Common problems detected by the team include incorrect application of taxes and fees, accounts continuing to be billed for discontinued services, overlapping charges from multiple providers, and complex utility billing codes being applied inaccurately.

“We’ll audit years’ worth of bills for you, finding overcharges, eliminating mistakes, and obtaining refunds for you when possible,” Recession Resister adds. “If we don’t find you any refunds or reduction opportunities, you don’t pay us a thing. Whatever we find, we split 50/50.”

