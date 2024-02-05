Trusted utility bill auditing platform Recession Resister has announced expense-saving solutions designed to help manufacturers increase profitability.

This newly announced service combines smart technology with a team of negotiation experts to offer manufacturers significant cost reduction opportunities. Recession Resister combs through utility and telecommunications bills dating back years to identify errors and overcharges which their team of negotiators can have refunded. They can also lower contracted rates among service providers. By reducing these overhead expenses, the utility bill auditing service can directly contribute to increased profitability.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

Operational efficiencies are key in the manufacturing sector. With the availability of new technologies designed to streamline the bill auditing process, Recession Resister saves manufacturers the time and resources needed to manually analyze bills, identify errors, and negotiate with service providers. Recession Resister enables manufacturers to continue to focus on core business activities while saving on overhead expenses.

“Businesses can be overpaying for services in lots of different ways,” says a spokesperson for the platform. “Maybe you’re overpaying for your internet or phone. Maybe you’re not optimizing your company’s energy consumption and rates. Recession Resister was designed to optimize efficiencies in all these areas, increasing profitability margins as a result.”

With the utility bill auditing platform’s capacity to secure refunds and renegotiate overblown service rates, manufacturers not only recover overpaid amounts, but they can also benefit from long-term cost savings in a deregulated energy market. Recession Resister’s auto energy switching service can ensure companies partner with utility providers charging only the default price.

In addition to their bill auditing technology, Recession Resister provides a comprehensive energy conservation program for HVAC systems, and walk-in/reach-in coolers and freezers.

The company's intelliHVAC technology, powered by Madison Energy Group, combines post-purge and compressor cycle technologies to reduce energy costs by 10 - 30 percent while also lowering CO2 emissions.

Similarly, their EnerG2 reduces freezer and cooler energy consumption, saving companies using these commercial appliances between 15 - 30 percent in energy costs.

Other technologies - like the ASH-DC, which keeps display cases sweat and frost-free, and intelliPTAC, which optimizes energy utilization efficiencies for Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP) - can save manufacturers 80 percent and 10 - 15 percent in energy costs, respectively, while delivering a 12-month ROI.

The combination of utility bill savings, lowered contract rates, and energy efficiency technologies stands to offer manufacturers significant improvements in profit margins once these services are in place.

