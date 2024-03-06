Utility Bill Auditing For Manufacturers To Provide Actionable Insights Announced

Trusted commercial cost-cutting platform Recession Resister has announced utility bill auditing services designed to provide manufacturing companies with actionable, expense reduction insights.

The newly announced service was put in place to help business owners and plant managers in the manufacturing sector understand areas of wasted spending for more streamlined operational costs. Recession Resister’s utility bill auditing technology identifies and reverses invoicing errors and overblown rates, providing companies with refunds and long-term savings. The service also provides manufacturers with actionable insights on energy reduction opportunities that can lead to savings of between 10-30 percent and can switch energy providers to more cost-efficient options without interrupting services.

Understanding how to manage overhead costs can offer manufacturers significant budgeting advantages, and commercial cost-cutting platform Recession Resister makes this easier with recently announced, tech-enabled utility bill auditing services. The company can audit years’ worth of electricity, gas, telecommunications, waste management, and water/sewer bills to uncover overcharges, eliminate mistakes for future savings, and obtain refunds on overpayments.

“Not many company leaders realize an estimated 80 percent of businesses are being overcharged for their utilities,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “We’ll audit your bills and show you where you’re overpaying. Then, we get you refunded.”

An audit of a company’s utility bills ensures they’re receiving accurate invoices. Recession Resister’s smart technology can quickly identify coding mistakes, overcharges, and other erroneous charges that call for refunds. The company’s negotiations team can also speak with energy providers to lower overblown rates.

Recession Resister provides all services on behalf of their clients, helping them secure future savings without spending time examining old bills or discussing overages with customer service representatives.

Utility audits include all electric, water/sewer, and natural gas bills, and a full analysis of current and past utility use can ensure tariffs and meter reads are accurate. Recession Resister removes and corrects meter errors, demand errors, rate structures, and unnecessary minimum charges on bills dating back three to four years.

Telecommunications audits include all local, long-distance, wireless, data, and internet charges. The Recession Resister team is constantly monitoring updates in this industry and can pass this expertise on to clients who can then choose more cost-effective providers, or choose to have the team renegotiate their contracts.

There are no upfront costs for Recession Resister’s services. It’s only when they provide actionable insights that lead to refunds and rate reductions that manufacturers are charged 50 percent of these savings.

