Top-rated expense management platform Recession Resister announces utility bill auditing services designed to enhance budget sustainability for unemployed professionals.

This newly released service aims to give those who are in-between jobs an easy and accessible way to minimize monthly expenses. Recession Resister is a secure and trusted online tool that helps maximize savings potential for increased budget sustainability.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

A 2023 household pulse survey conducted by the US Census Bureau reveals that 41 percent of Americans are finding it difficult to pay their monthly bills. For those who’ve either lost or left their jobs, covering essential expenses is naturally more of a challenge.

“Americans are overpaying by a total of $60 billion every year for basic monthly services,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “Our bill auditing service puts more money back into Americans’ pockets. This can be especially helpful to unemployed professionals keeping a close eye on their budgets.”

To help the more than 6.5 million Americans currently unemployed optimize finances, Recession Resister offers a comprehensive bill auditing service that uses smart technology to analyze utility, telecommunications, satellite, and security bills, uncovering posting errors, overcharges, and obsolete fees which they can then have refunded back to the customer.

In addition, an in-house negotiations team - experts that monitor utility prices in deregulated markets - are available to renegotiate overblown rates on behalf of their customers. In the event a utility provider is unwilling to bring their prices in line with market rates, a utility auto-switching service can connect customers with providers offering the lowest available rates on the utility packages they currently enjoy.

For those who are unemployed, Recession Resister says extra money can be found in their monthly bills and savings can be found in reduced utility rates. The trouble is, they note, not many people have the time needed to comb through months’ worth of paid bills. Fewer still will want to contact their providers to secure the refunds they’re owed or attempt to negotiate lower utility rates.

Recession Resister provides these services on behalf of their customers, saving them time and money. There are no upfront fees for these auditing service, as customers only pay once their refunds and reductions have been secured, at which point Recession Resister charges 50 percent of the total savings.

A recent customer says, “Recession Resister’s bill saving service is an innovative, real-life solution to everyday problems.”

