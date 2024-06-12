Utility Bill Auditing Tool With Actionable Insights For Shift Workers Launched

Recession Resister has launched a new utility bill auditing platform that provides shift workers with actionable insights into how they can lower their expenses.

Recession Resister is pleased to now be making it easier for shift workers across America to keep track of their monthly expenditure on bills and utilities and to reduce it.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

The team of financial auditors and bill specialists behind the platform appreciate that shift workers often get short shrift when it comes to their bills, because their working hours and working demands often make them unavailable during standard office hours.

As such, the Recession Resister team is pleased to be taking on the burden of bill negotiation on their behalf. All a shift worker needs to do is upload their bills to their online platform—which can be done at any time of the day or night—and then their auditors will begin evaluating what they have been charged in the past.

The team behind Recession Resister has seen that the vast majority of Americans are overpaying on their bills, and are often the victim of hidden charges and errors, which they will petition to get refunded.

Shift workers will also benefit from their collective bargaining power, and their team is confident they can secure the best rates on the market in most cases, often cheaper than the advertised rate.

A spokesperson for their team of auditors said, “We are dedicated to saving you money without wasting your time. Now you can save the money you’re overpaying and spend it on things that matter. Go on that family vacation, put more toward the college fund, or take some me time. You deserve it and you’ve got time.”

Almost any bill can be uploaded on the Recession Resister platform, with the exception of mortgages, loans, medical bills and overdue payments.

Plus, their bill specialists audit and negotiate bills on a contingency basis, which means there is no upfront cost to users. They simply deduct their fee by subtracting half of the savings they generate for their clients.

One happy shift worker from Connecticut said, “I didn’t even realize I could negotiate some of these bills. Recession Resister got me a lower bill for my cable, my internet, my cellphone and my energy. And I didn’t have to do a thing. Hundreds of dollars in savings. Thanks, Recession Resister.”

