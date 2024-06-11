Utility Bill Auditing Tool, Financial Efficiency For Displaced Workers Announced

Expense management platform Recession Resister announces a bill auditing tool specifically designed to increase financial efficiency for displaced workers.

—

This new feature leverages Bill Saver's smart technology and a team of expert negotiators to ensure consumers are not overcharged for basic services, including utilities, TV, internet, mobile, satellite, electricity, and security. For those who are in between jobs, the service can have a significantly positive impact on monthly budgets.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

In today’s inflationary environment, managing household expenses has become increasingly challenging. Recession Resister’s platform addresses this issue by offering a comprehensive solution that both reduces monthly bills and provides immediate financial relief through refunds of overpayments.

“Many consumers are unaware they are frequently overcharged for their monthly services due to hidden fees, outdated charges, posting errors, and other mistakes and oversights,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “Our Bill Saver technology thoroughly analyzes these bills to identify and correct these inaccuracies.”

Once discrepancies in monthly expense bills are detected, the platform’s negotiations team contacts service providers on behalf of the customer to correct errors and secure refunds for any overpayments. This two-pronged approach ensures both immediate and long-term savings for customers.

Additionally, Recession Resister offers an energy auto-switching service for households in deregulated markets. The service identifies energy providers charging inflated rates and can automatically switch the customers to a provider offering more competitive market rates. To date, this feature has saved consumers in deregulated states a reported $1 million.

Associates at Recession Resister say that technically, consumers could examine their own paid bills, but with their platform's innovative technology and team of experts having this process down to a science, consumers can instead save money and time, and avoid the hassle that comes with contacting customer service reps trained to negotiate on the part of their company.

Committed to protecting consumers from egregious billing charges, Recession Resister's updates come at a time when the cost of living is on the rise. Their new utility bill auditing tool can therefore be particularly beneficial to displaced workers who are seeking ways to optimize their finances during periods of financial uncertainty.

A recent customer says, “Between my mom and I we uploaded eight bills and Recession Resister saved us over $2,500 collectively. We found money and didn’t even know we were getting overcharged.”

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



