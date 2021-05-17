UtmoLight Leaps Ahead in Trillion-Yuan Photovoltaic Market with Launch of 3 Game-changing Techniques

WUXI, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi UtmoLight Technology Company ("UtmoLight" or "the Company"), a world-leading perovskite photovoltaic module company, held a press conference on May 13 in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province to launch its innovative perovskite photovoltaic technology. The integrated solutions, named Utmorigin, can ensure large-area preparation, high efficiency and high stability of perovskite solar cells and include three novel techniques.



During the conference, UtmoLight signed strategic cooperation agreements with partners including SVOLT, an emerging force in lithium batteries, FTXT who specializes in hydrogen energy and fuel cell technology, as well as Greatwall Estate. Together they will explore the application of perovskite solar technology in hydrogen production, energy storage, green construction and estabilish an ecological circle of green energy.

According to Dr. Zheng Ce, co-founder and deputy general manager of UtmoLight, "Methylamine-free perovskite solar cells warrant higher efficiency and better stability in theory, but large-area preparation of methylamine-free perovskite film has been a challenge for the industry. In addition to the optimal precursor proportions from theoretical calculations, the UtmoLight formulation contains phase stabilizer and passivation agents which guarantee the stability, high efficiency and large-area preparation of perovskite solar cells."

"In-situ film crystalization" is an innovative preparation technique for large-area, high-quality and high-stability perovskite film layer. The technique ensures satisfying conformity and yield, and is compatible with perovskite-silicon tandem cells. The nanoparticle conductive ink for the charge transport layer is made from a unique formulation by UtmoLight. The charge transport layer made from the ink is highly conductive, dense and protects the perovskite layer, thus improves the conversion efficiency and long-term stability of perovskite solar cells," added Dr. Zheng.

Adopting these techniques, UtmoLight perovskite solar modules achieve a certified efficiency of 20.5% with an area of 63.98cm². This efficiency record leads the industry by a wide margin. Presently, the team is also applying the same techniques to 30*30cm perovskite modules and expects to exceed 19% efficiency soon. Meanwhile, construction of a pilot line of one-square-meter size perovskite modules is commencing in the third quarter of 2021 with the product expected to reach market next year.

UtmoLight is invested by Great Wall Holdings, and is engaged in the commercialisation of perovksite photovoltaics, optoelectronics and materials. UtmoLight takes innovation as its driving force, industrialization as its propulsion, and endeavors to transform energy and build a green ecology.