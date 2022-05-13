UTS launches a flexible online MBA for ethical leaders

—

Tomorrow’s leaders will have the business knowledge and commercial understanding necessary to enable ethical behaviour and a sustainable future with UTS’s 100% online MBA.



According to Seek (2021), the projected growth for managers in business over the next three years is 6.1 per cent. Over the same period, the average salary for business managers who hold a postgraduate level qualification will rise to $121,000 (Burning Glass Technologies, 2021).



The business world is ready for a new generation of leaders who are innovative, ethical, agile, and future-focused. UTS Online’s MBA is for professionals who value the greater good and want to work hard to make a difference. Students will learn contemporary approaches that will prepare them to inspire and lead with impact into tomorrow.



UTS Online’s MBA Course Director, Helen Spiropoulos, says that the course leverages industry and academic expertise to provide students with the most contemporary business skills and mindset that organisations are looking for in their current and future leaders.



“An MBA is internationally recognised as the degree that provides a deeper understanding of business knowledge as well as communication, analytical and critical thinking skills,” says Spiropoulos.



“Studying an MBA opens the door to a vast array of job opportunities and leadership positions and increases earning potential.”



The online MBA is unique in that you can tailor it to transform and lead sustainable business practices in your field of work. There’s the option to select from a diverse range of electives in the ‘Flex’ stream and to choose a specialisation in digital marketing, health, organisational learning, business analytics or technology management.



The course is delivered by UTS’s socially committed business school, which is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).



Students study 100% online with no on-campus commitments, meaning they can study without interrupting their work and home life. Support from a dedicated Student Success Advisor and mentorship by passionate academics will support students from the start of study until graduation.



The course is designed to be delivered online where students engage in practical activities that have been developed in partnership with industry experts. Students will learn in a collaborative environment with a diverse network of industry professionals and peers, solving real-world business problems that can be applied to their own workplace.



Modern businesses require leaders that are innovative and conscious of their organisation's social and global responsibilities. Online MBA graduates will be equipped with the skills lead in dynamic environments and to make strategic decisions conducive to sustainable business practices. They will also develop an understanding of how emerging technologies are shaping and transforming the future of business.

Explore your online MBA study options with UTS Online.

Further information about the new course can be seen at https://studyonline.uts.edu.au/online-courses/master-business-administration-mba

Contact Info:

Name: Alicia

Email: Send Email

Organization: UTS Online

Address: Sydney, Australia

Phone: +61 1300 477 423

Website: https://studyonline.uts.edu.au/online-courses/master-business-administration-mba



Release ID: 89074979

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.