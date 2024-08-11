UTTAM SINGH Pays Special Tributes to Legendary Composers NAUSHAD ALI and MADAN MOHAN

—

On the last day of the 14th Edition of the musical festival “Bandish: A Tribute to Legendary Composers”, hosted by NCPA and sponsored by HSBC, world-renowned, legendary music director and composer Uttam Singh presented the music of two composers of yesteryear, Naushad Ali and Madan Mohan.



Despite the heavy rains, a full house witnessed the show on Sunday, August 4th 2024, at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

On behalf of NCPA, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Programming for Indian Music, welcomed the audiences and spoke about this unique annual music festival, highlighting how the artists have contributed their talent over the years. Veteran anchor Yunus Khan hosted the evening, introducing each song with a brief story about its composition, which the audience appreciated.



With an orchestra of over 40 talented musicians and singers, Uttam Singh greeted them with a big smile. He asked the audience to give them a rousing welcome, emphasizing that the show would not have been possible without their contribution. Singers Vibhavari Apte Joshi, Anwesshaa, Smita Adhikary, Hrishikesh Ranade, and Rajesh Panwar took center stage, performing famous compositions from films scored by Naushad Ali and Madan Mohan, which had the audience mesmerized and asking for an encore.



Uttam Singh paid a special tribute to these two composers by adding and recreating “Dil Dhoondta Hai” and intro music of “Madhuban Mein Radhika” which truly deserved a standing ovation for its lively and innovative orchestral addition.

Paying rich tributes on stage were the children of these two composers, REHMAN NAUSHAD and SAMEER KOHLI, who expressed their gratitude, saying their father’s recognition and talent would not have been possible without this unique show in their honour and all the efforts put in by Uttam Singh, who brought these talented singers and musicians together. “We thank him from the bottom of our hearts”, they said.



Immediately after, Rehman Naushad read poetry penned and recited by Naushad Ali at the first condolence meeting in praise and fond memories of Madan Mohan after he had passed away, leaving behind his immortal, rich repertoire of music, making the audience applaud.



Uttam Singh needs no introduction when it comes to arranging music for films, having arranged over 15,000 songs over the past six decades. He is a multidimensional music personality, accomplished as an unbeatable - Ace violinist, music arranger and composer. On the closing night, he sang one of his own composed favourite composition, “Chithi Na Koi Sandesh”, mesmerizing, captivating and keeping the audience yearning for more with his performance.



An evening of lively, unforgettable melodies composed by the legendary Naushad Ali and Madan Mohan brought this enjoyable event to a memorable close.



MADAN MOHAN SAHAB

1) Dil dhoondta hai - Hrishikesh

2) Aap ki nazron ne - Vibhavari

3) Betaab dil ki - Vibhavari

4) Aap ke pehlu mein - Rajesh

5) Shokh nazar ki - Anwesshaa

6) Woh bhooli dastan - Anwesshaa

7) Naina barse - Vibhavari

8) Lag ja gale - Hrishikesh, Vibhavari, Anwesshaa, Rajesh





NAUSHAD SAHAB

9) Madhuban mein radhika – intro music Smita, Vibhavari and chorus. Full song by Hrishikesh

10) Aaj purani raho - Hrishikesh

11) Yaad me teri - Rajesh – Anwesshaa

12) Do sitaron ka milan - Rajesh – Anwesshaa

13) Do hanso ka joda - Smita

14) Suhani raat - Hrishikesh

15) Pyar kiya to darna kya – Vibhavari

16) Chithi na koi sandesh – Uttam Singh

