Uzbekistan Announces Global Speaker Lineup for 2024 World Conference on Creative Economy in Tashkent

The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF) has announced the initial lineup of speakers for the IV World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE). It will take place from October 2–4, 2024 in Tashkent. Over 2,000 creatives, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from more than 80 countries are promised to be in attendance. The interactive programs enable the participants to engage with six parallel tracks at the cutting edge of the creative economy: workforce dynamics, interdisciplinary cities, creative education, intellectual property in the age of AI, inclusive sustainability, and the evolution of the creative lifestyle.

The WCCE, a public event open to all with no entry fee, presents a distinguished lineup of global speakers, including Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia; and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. Among others, Gayane Umerova, the Chairperson of the ACDF, will also address the participants in Uzbekistan, sharing insight on the importance of the creative economy for preserving a country's cultural heritage. John Howkins, author of The Creative Economy, will further discuss the science of creativity. In parallel, Dr. Mariet Westermann, the CEO of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, will talk about innovation in the museum sector.

Various experts will divulge their thoughts and ideas about how creative sectors can help advance sustainable and inclusive economic development. The panel discussions will address the significance of creativity in the future economy, especially with AI and related tech playing an increasing role in the debate on intellectual property and creative labor. Besides this, the program will touch on how creative education is an enabling factor for innovation and how cities can act as breeding grounds for the expansion of creative sectors.

The CreatiVillage, as a part of this event, will act as an information junction for countries, businesses, and communities to show off their groundbreaking projects and share new examples of worldwide creative economy platforms. It will be a space to explore not only Uzbekistan's unique cultural heritage, fashion, art, food, and technological innovations but also those of countries from all around the world.

Tashkent is hosting several cultural events alongside the conference. The premiere of Handel’s opera Tamerlano will open at the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre and the Savitsky State Museum of Art in Nukus will host a re-exposition of exhibitions shown earlier this year by ACDF at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and the University of Ca Foscari in Venice. Additionally, the International Theatre Festival will start on October 4.

The WCCE has been made possible through collaboration between the ACDF, Indonesia, UNCTAD, and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), of which the goal is to promote international cooperation and dialogue. Along with knowledge partners the British Council, the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), and the Westminster International University in Tashkent (WIUT).

Registration for the WCCE is currently open through the official website. The event is an essential enabling platform for artists, decision-makers, and creators to meet, share their ideas, and develop out-of-the-box solutions that will redefine the global creative economy. Particulars to other speakers and program changes will be disclosed in due course.



