UZE Unveils NEO: The Smallest 3-in-1 Wireless Charger on Kickstarter

UZE, Florida’s trailblazer in smart charging and wearable tech, proudly announces the launch of NEO, the smallest 3-in-1 wireless charger. Available from June 4th on Kickstarter, NEO offers unparalleled convenience at an affordable starting price of just $69.



NEO revolutionizes on-the-go charging for Apple essentials, enabling simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Its foldable, lightweight, and compact design makes it a must-have for travelers and busy professionals alike.

Key Features:

Ultra-Compact Design: The smallest wireless charger that folds neatly to fit into any bag or pocket, perfect for travel.

Charge Multiple Devices: Supports simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Strong Magnets: MagSafe-compatible magnets ensure a secure and efficient charging experience.

Premium Construction: Built with premium aluminum and silicone, designed for durability and daily use.

Vibrant Colors: Available in various colors to match any personal style.



What’s Included:

NEO 3-in-1 wireless charger

20W mini GaN charger

USB-C cable





“NEO is not just another product; it's a revolution in how we charge our devices. We've taken the clutter of bulky chargers and tangled cables and replaced it with a sleek, easy-to-carry solution that charges all your Apple essentials quickly and efficiently. It's charging, reimagined," said Carolina Gutierrez, Founder and CEO of UZE.

About UZE

Founded in May 2020, UZE has swiftly become a leader in innovative charging technology and wearable devices. The launch of NEO marks UZE’s eighth successful crowdfunding campaign, highlighting the company's dedication to bringing high-quality tech solutions to the market. NEO perfectly aligns with UZE’s mission of enhancing lifestyles through tech innovation, redefining convenience and style.

For more information on UZE and NEO, visit the project page on Kickstarter.



