Vadim Glozman: The most Trusted Name in Criminal Defense

What is a criminal defense lawyer's secret to winning? Getting to know his client on a personal level.

—

In just a decade, Vadim Glozman has become one of the most reputed federal criminal defense attorneys not only in Illinois but about a dozen other states. Glozman relentlessly advocates for clients, no matter the case. He understands that regardless of what charge a particular client is facing, it is a big deal to them. Many of his clients stand accused of major felonies and white-collar crimes such as large-scale fraud in banks, healthcare, and more. He also has a wealth of experience in representing clients over drug and weapons charges and violent crimes. Over the years he has led his clients to victories in the form of acquittals, dismissals, sentence reductions, and more. How does he do this? By building close relationships with them to tailor-make their defense.

The Chicago-based attorney acquired a diverse list of legal experience early in his career. There was never a case he shied away from. From very early on in his career, Glozman would dive head-first into high-stakes federal cases, despite almost always being the youngest and least experienced attorney on the case. Through his early success in such cases, Glozman began developing a reputation as a no-nonsense, zealous advocate who can achieve outcomes for his clients that even some of the most experienced lawyers in his field struggled to accomplish.

Law school teaches students to think like lawyers. But only experience teaches them to act as lawyers. Therefore, the old saying is true in these cases. There really is no substitute for experience.

His success rate has landed him several awards. Some accolades include “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers magazine and Chicago magazine, respectively. He’s been featured on a few “Top 40 under 40” lists by a handful of legal publications as well as having been inducted as an Associate Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society.

In his line of work, Glozman works closely with his clients not only to win cases but to save reputations. Many people accused of white-collar crimes are professionals or influential people. These trials, when dragged out, can hurt someone's name. Everything they've made for themselves– their personal brand, businesses, and lives– is on the line when they go on trial. Glozman understands this and works tooth and nail to protect his clients and the things they've worked for. Whether it's a high-profile personality or a private citizen, he treats them all the same.

Early on, I learned that trial law is an all-encompassing kind of profession; it’s your whole life when you are on trial.

One of Glozman’s biggest assets as a member of defense teams is his ability to win jury trials. His career is marked by several high-profile cases in which the odds were stacked extremely high against his clients. However, the juries were swayed in his favor.

His most recent major success is the perfect example of how he can lead a client to victory despite evidence and negative press stacked high against them. Derrel McDavid, R. Kelly’s former business manager, stood trial for issues relating to the musician’s 2008 trial. After a 5-week federal jury trial, McDavid was found not guilty and acquitted of all charges.

In another case, he won a case with a client charged with first-degree murder. Despite having three eyewitnesses identify the client as the shooter, the jury moved in favor of the accused and he was found not guilty.

Glozman's successful record in criminal defense has made him a popular choice for attorneys in his field. He is often called upon to join defense teams for clients in Illinois and across the USA. He understands that it's not just about knowledge about criminal law, but running a firm fully dedicated to criminal law that has an intimate, client-based approach.

Our professional team is dedicated to criminal defense. This area of practice is not just a sideshow for us. Our dedication helps us identify some defenses that other criminal attorneys might miss.

Above all, Glozman understands the need to personalize every case. There's no cut-and-paste defense that works for an embezzlement case and also a tax fraud one. Luckily, with his firm, you have the best base of legal knowledge in this field. They have their finger on the pulse of the criminal law world and work together to determine the best way to accommodate your needs.

Building close relationships is key to a successful trial. For Glozman, developing such a bond is essential in developing a defense which has led to his many victories. He devotes his life to his clients knowing how much of their lives are at stake when on trial. How does he understand what's at stake? Through the relationship he builds with them.

Maximizing contact with clients is crucial. To maintain that, he stays after hours for consultations and offers virtual meetings and home visits to build rapport.

We have a no-nonsense approach with our clients where we fully immerse ourselves in their case and develop a strategy with only their best interests in mind. Our clients are kept in the loop and consulted throughout the entire pendency of their cases. No two are the same, nor should two defenses. Our devotion to our clients’ causes has earned us a reputation as knowledgeable, honest, and tenacious litigators.

As a criminal defense attorney, he works with people who feel they are at the lowest points of their lives. His encouragement and client-first approach give them the confidence and assurance necessary to win their case.

If you're a native Russian speaker standing trial, there's no better person to have in your corner than Vadim Glozman. Thanks to his background growing up in a Russian family in Illinois, he knows the language, culture, and people better than anyone in his field. He can provide a level of comfort and confidence that no other attorney of his caliber can offer to Russian-speaking clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Vadim A. Glozman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Law Offices of Vadim A. Glozman

Address: 53 W. Jackson Blvd., Ste. 1128 Chicago, Illinois 60604

Phone: (312) 726-9015

Website: https://www.glozmanlaw.com/



