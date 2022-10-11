Valentine’s Day Drawing by Couture by Tess Bridal Accepting Entries Now

Brides-to-be seeking their perfect wedding dress can now enter to win $500 off from Couture by Tess Bridal in Cookeville, Tennessee.

—

Couture by Tess Bridal is hosting a Valentine’s Day drawing giving away $500 off toward the purchase of a wedding dress when they book their appointment at Couture By Tess Bridal. The winner may purchase a dress from the store’s long list of designers including the Couture by Tess and Tess Mann Haute Couture labels. This offer excludes sale dresses. Participants may enter the Valentine’s Day drawing with wedding dates from January 1, 2023 through June 1, 2024. Every bride-to-be that books an appointment at Couture by Tess Bridal by calling (931) 559-4696 or by booking online will be entered into the drawing upon acceptance of rules and regulations of the contest.

If a winner purchases a wedding dress from Couture by Tess Bridal before the drawing takes place, they will be entitled to a $500 rebate. If they book their appointment for the future and are the winner of the drawing, they will receive $500 off a wedding dress purchase. Even if participants book their appointment for a future date beyond the drawing date of February 14, 2023, they still have to call to make that appointment before the entry deadline of February 13, 2023 in order to be in on the drawing.

“Interested brides-to-be can contact Couture by Tess Bridal to learn how to enter. Rules and requirements will be discussed prior to entry. Please note, we do require that the winner grants permission to our team for use of their wedding photos for publication submissions, press releases and social media use, which should be discussed with their photographer prior to entry into the drawing,” said Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.

“There is always something fun happening at Couture by Tess Bridal! We are thrilled to announce this Valentine’s Day drawing that one lucky bride-to-be will win. Winning $500 off a wedding dress will be helpful when it comes to those wedding budgets. I am personally excited to work with the winner on getting their wedding published in a beautiful wedding magazine or blog. We love telling our Couture by Tess Bridal brides’ love stories and showing off their gorgeous weddings,” says Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.

About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.

Photo included in this press release by Barrett Dennison/El Osito Films.

About Us: Couture by Tess Bridal is a bridal boutique located in Cookeville, TN, owned and operated by fashion designer, Tess Mann, producing the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels.

