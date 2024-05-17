Valeura Energy Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Türkiye, announces the release of its 2023 sustainability report.



Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"I am very pleased to present Valeura Energy's inaugural sustainability report, which highlights the deliberate steps we are taking to ensure the ongoing sustainability of our business. Preserving the environment, protecting the health and safety of our people, along with meeting our social and governance responsibilities are paramount to generating long-term value for all stakeholders. We take our responsibilities seriously, not only as compliance obligations and as a means to maintain our social and regulatory licence to operate, but also as part of our duty as a responsible provider of primary energy."

Valeura's sustainability report was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, and has been made available on the Valeura website, under the Sustainability section. The Company has also published a report on its compliance with the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (commonly referred to as Canada's Modern Slavery Act) and has uploaded its latest annual report in accordance with Canada's Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940 Sean Guest, President and CEO Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO Contact@valeuraenergy.com Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495 Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations IR@valeuraenergy.com CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980 Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Contact details for the Company's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Schachter Energy Report, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.



About the Corporation

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Corporation is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



