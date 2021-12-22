Valiram partners with AC2 Group to digitalize their supply chain & logistics operations.

—

Valiram today announced that it has completed the first phase of digitalizing its supply chain & logistics operations, on time and on budget. This project aims to consolidate and improve the efficiency of its regional distribution operations in Malaysia to provide the highest level of experience to its customers. In line with this strategic initiative, Valiram has also decided to implement an advanced, Cloud based Warehouse Management System (WMS) to better support its business expansion plan.

“We have achieved a major milestone today. We have carefully planned this strategic project, it was executed seamlessly and we are delighted that our Cloud WMS has gone live successfully under a very tight schedule. It’s has been a challenging project with very aggressive timeline, especially with all the restrictions during the current pandemic environment. I am glad that there has been no major disruption to our operations and the results have been well received by all the stakeholders. We are pleased with the outcome, and appreciate all the hard work our IT team, operation team and our partner - the AC2 Group - have put together,” said Sujjath Ahmed, the CIO at Valiram, Southeast Asis’s leading luxury and lifestyle retail specialist.

“With a very tight implementation timeline, we are grateful that we had a very committed team and our partner, the AC2 Group, which has extensive expertise in the warehouse and logistics domain and the deployment of the Cloud WMS. They have been very focused on delivering results and have worked closely with us as a team to make this successfully go live as seamlessly as possible,” added Sujjath Ahmed.

“A significant amount of effort has been put on to ensure our team engage with Valiram’s team effectively through various online sessions as the entire WMS implementation was delivered remotely from project kick-off through the completion of user acceptance testing. Valiram has a very committed IT team with strong project management skills and clear understanding of the WMS requirements. Their impressive ability to mobilize and work with various stakeholders from different departments to achieve the common objective has been key to this successful implementation,” said Clement You, Managing Partner of AC2 Group.

About VALIRAM

Valiram was established in 1935 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, originally specialising in the textile trade. Today, Valiram is Southeast Asia and Oceania’s leading luxury and lifestyle retail specialist with presence in Australia, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand. Operating more than 400 stores, a number which continues to grow, the group represents international brands across various categories, from fashion and accessories, timepieces and jewellery, perfume and cosmetics to confectionery and F&B. Its portfolio comprises internationally renowned brands such as Chloe, Michael Kors, Steve Madden, Tumi, Tory Burch, Rolex, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, as well as original and innovative retail concepts including Luxury Fashion, Swiss Watch Gallery, Flying Emporium and Beauty Love.

Creating world-class retail environments that offer compelling and luxurious shopping experiences is Valiram's hallmark, and it will continue to bring the most desirable international brands and cutting-edge concepts to the region. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more details on Valiram, please visit https://valiram.com

Valiram Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/valiram/

Valiram Facebook: www.facebook.com/Valiram

Valiram Instagram: www.instagram.com/Valiram

About the AC2 Group

The AC2 Group is a leading solution provider for warehouse solution consulting and supply chain related technologies in Asia. With over 25 years of knowledge and experience in implementing warehouse management, logistics and supply chain solution, the company has successfully deployed many supply chain solutions in Asia-Pacific. With headquarters located in Singapore, the AC2 Group has now expanded its market coverage, having offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

For more information on the AC2 Group, please visit https://www.ac2wave.com

AC² LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/theac2group

AC² Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheAC2Group

Contact Info:

Name: Lisa Piper

Email: Send Email

Organization: AC SQUARE HOLDINGS SDN BHD

Website: http://www.ac2wave.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/valiram-partners-with-ac2-group-to-digitalize-their-supply-chain-logistics-operations/89057104

Release ID: 89057104