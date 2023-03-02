Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops Announces Rebrand & New Phoenix Showroom

Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops, previously known as Moblo Cabinetry, has announced a rebrand and the opening of a new showroom in Phoenix, AZ.

—

Previously known as Moblo Cabinetry, Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops announced its recent rebrand, together with a new showroom and an expansion of services. The rebrand also involves the launch of a new logo, website, and business address.

More information is available at https://thevalleywise.com

Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops can now be found at 4902 E McDowell Rd, Suite 103A Phoenix, Arizona 85008. The company’s new showroom features examples of pre-fab cabinets and countertops available to customers, such as the White Shaker and Grey Shaker cabinets.

Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops offers residential and commercial services for customers in the Phoenix Valley area. The company’s services include the fabrication and installation of custom cabinets, the installation of pre-fab cabinets, and the fabrication and installation of countertops.

Following the expansion of its services, the company now serves as a one-stop shop for kitchen and bath remodeling in the Valley. The company can now help customers ensure a cohesive style throughout their kitchens and bathrooms by providing design, fabrication, and installation services for both cabinets and countertops.

With the latest announcement, the company continues to invest in its brand with a refreshed visual identity, as seen in its new logo and website. Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops has confirmed that it will retain the same staff and level of customer assistance while striving to deliver more value.

Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops stated on its website: "Our experienced crew will be with you every step of your cabinets and countertops project assisting with the best cabinetry plan, design, and material."

For prospective customers looking to begin a new kitchen project, the showroom will be open for appointments to discuss custom cabinetry. The company’s business hours are 09:00 am - 06:00 pm Monday-Friday, 09:00 am - 02:00 pm Saturday, and closed on Sundays and major holidays.

Interested parties can also visit the company’s new website https://thevalleywise.com to request a quote for their cabinets and countertops project.

Contact Info:

Name: Lucas Verissimo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Moblo Cabinetry LLC. DBA Valleywise Cabinets & Countertops

Address: 4902 East McDowell Road Suite 103A, Phoenix, Arizona 85008, United States

Website: https://thevalleywise.com/



Release ID: 89091254

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.